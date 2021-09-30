Friend and coworkers are trying to bring Joseph Kay home in comfort.
Kay, 30, an EMT with Regional Ambulance and volunteer firefighter in Killington, was badly hurt in a motorcycle crash Sept. 19. Friends report he is out of intensive care but remains at University of Vermont Medical Center facing a long road home — and a lot of expenses. Callista Falker, who works with Kay at Regional Ambulance, said they are trying to at least help him with the latter, launching a gofundme campaign and planning fundraisers locally.
“Currently our goal is $25,000,” she said. “It’s one of those things with no rooftop on it. It’s going to be a long recovery.”
In addition to the gofundme site, Falker said they plan to organize a motorcycle fundraiser and that they are open to ideas from anyone else who wants to help out.
Vermont State Police said Kay was headed south on Corn Hill Road in Pittsford at around 7:30 p.m. when he went off the road on his 2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S. Police said he hit an embankment, wrecking the motorcycle and suffering severe injuries.
Falker said he was almost immediately airlifted to UVM. She said he lost three fingers and broke several bones, including ribs and vertebrae, on top of which he suffered a head injury. She said he lost sensation and motion in one arm, but that a surgeon said it could return in four to six months.
Once Kay gets out of the hospital, Falker said he will need to spend several weeks in an aftercare facility before going home, where he and his wife will have to make some accessibility modifications. She said he is also looking into getting a service dog, which can cost $10,000 to $20,000.
She said everyone is optimistic that Kay will be able to come back to work.
“EMS, especially Regional, is a fairly adaptive industry,” she said. “We have crew members who are amputees. ... As long as he’s feeling like he’s ready and able to, we’re definitely willing to have him.”
Killington Fire Chief Gary Roth said that Kay quickly earned great respect in the year he has served on that department.
“Joe is extremely committed not only to our department but to serving the community,” her said. “He’s a very happy guy, a lot of positive energy. ... Anything he could help with, he would. He is definitely somebody we miss having.”
Donations to Kay can be made at www.gofundme.com/JoeKayStrong/
