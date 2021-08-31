The city now plans to put a fish ladder on the Combination Pond dam to get state funding.
The latest twist in the pond saga was part of an update offered to the Public Works Committee Tuesday. The committee voted to recommend the full board fund a feasibility study for the fish ladder and authorize the remaining payments on the design contract for the project.
Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo told the committee significant progress was made on the project, which is aimed at satisfying state requirements regarding water quality in Moon Brook, through 2000 before hitting a major snag earlier this year. He said preliminary designs were completed, final design work was about half done and the city had almost gotten all the rights-of-way it needs before taking ownership of neighboring Piedmont Pond.
Late in the year, he said, the city decided to pull out of its partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers on the project in favor of working with the state, where they expected to be tied up with less red tape.
“It just became so cumbersome, and it became quite evident it just didn’t fit our size project,” Rotondo said. “Every requirement on multi-. multi-, multi-million dollar projects we also had to adhere to. It just became ridiculous.”
The state, however, said the city could access the Watershed Improvement Sponsorship Program — WISPr — as well as the revolving loan fund.
“We thought everything was fine,” Rotondo said.
It wasn’t, according to Rotondo, and in February the city encountered “unforeseen funding limitations.”
“We were just the first community to apply for a WISPr grant, so (the state) didn’t know how it worked either,” Rotondo said. “They finally sent us a spreadsheet, and it was devastating.”
Much of what the city wanted to do wasn’t covered, Rotondo said, and the project estimated at $1.3 to $1.4 million was looking at a $1.1 million shortfall.
Rotondo said he appealed directly to the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, which he said came through in three ways.
One was to extend the already-expired deadline on the project to 2023. The next was to effectively budget $500,000 for the project in FY2022. The third was to suggest making the project eligible for grant funding by including a fish ladder.
Consultant Roy Schiff told the committee that a feasibility study would have to look at the implications including a fish ladder would have on a particular sewer line, which had the potential to add to the project cost. On the plus side, he said, it would break funding barriers and likely make a positive overall improvement to the brook as a fish habitat.
“It just seems like it’s never-ending, with the obstacles that come up,” Alderman Tom DePoy said. “You come up with solutions and get ready to do stuff and more obstacles come up.”
Rotondo said that once the state realized it had given the city bad advice early on, state officials came through in the end. He said he hoped to update the board with good news in January.
“I think we’re in a good place,” he said. “We’re hopeful we can stay on track.”
