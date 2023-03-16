GoFundMe has raised over $4,800 for Rutland Free Library after the Town of Ira shot down its proposed appropriation to the library in a 19-18 floor vote on Town Meeting Day.
The fundraiser money was officially accepted at Wednesday night’s board of trustees meeting and $3,157 — the appropriation asked of Ira — was unanimously approved to continue free library access for Ira residents.
“What I thought this meeting would be about was what to do about the ‘no’ vote on our budget at the Ira town meeting,” Rutland Free Library Director Randal Smathers said. “I honestly did tear up when I read the appeal for the first time.”
With one reason for the disapproval stated at Town Meeting as being a Drag Story Hour event held at the library in January, the “Literacy....Not Transphobia” online fundraiser asked contributors to support the library and the LGBTQ+ community with a donation.
Ryn Gluckman, a Clarendon Springs resident who created the fundraiser, said at the library board meeting that the desire of those who donated was to restore library access to the people of Ira.
“Libraries to me are the central pillar of democracy. And I’m a queer woman. I think both libraries and queer folk are under attack right now. Libraries have been a safe place for me and for my family, and I want to honor the work that you all do,” Gluckman said during the meeting.
Gluckman added in an interview after the meeting that she was thrilled to see a portion of the funds raised be dedicated to maintaining Ira residents’ library access and is happy for the Ira children who will continue to benefit from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
The approval of allocating a portion of the GoFundMe money toward maintaining Ira’s access was not without discussion, however, with Assistant Library Director Amy Williams questioning at the meeting whether the board had a place inserting itself into civic decisions.
“How is (this motion) not disrespecting the will of the voters? Giving them a free pass when the will of the voters was to not support the library?” Williams asked.
Board member Matt Britt responded that the motion isn’t going against the taxpayers because the library isn’t inserting itself.
“To me, this is a group of concerned citizens (who) spoke up for something they believed in,” Britt said. “It’s our obligation, if we accept these funds, to tell that story and say why that happened and how this came to be.”
According to Smathers, 115 Ira residents hold library cards, accounting for roughly a third of the town’s population.
Smathers added at the meeting that it was worth noting Ira voters passed a budget article on Town Meeting Day to move to Australian ballot “because they don’t feel that floor votes represent fairly the town as a whole.”
Despite the gratitude board members expressed for those who contributed to the GoFundMe, Smathers added in an interview after the meeting that this type of improvised funding is not a sustainable way to fund libraries overall.
“We agreed that the floor vote was not in fact indicative of the sentiments of the entire town, and that’s why we were glad to go ahead with (this option). But that’s as a one-off,” Smathers said. “We need to heat, provide electricity, provide staffing and all those things. And GoFundMe is not a good solution for that at all.”
Alex Hilliard, a resident of Poultney who identifies as transgender, told the board at the meeting that while they are excited to see that the goal had been hit, it would be a mistake to not urge other community organizations and partners to “issue a statement in solidarity, not just (with) the library, but the drag queens as well.”
Hilliard added at the meeting that the board must also consider how they will reconcile with members of the LGBTQ+ community.
In response, Williams suggested the surplus be put toward a general LGBTQ+ support fund that can be used for programming, materials or other related uses.
Board member Candice Britt suggested putting the money into two scholarships for LGBTQ+ youth.
The board agreed to discuss the surplus further at the next meeting.
In a statement made at the meeting, Smathers said the failure of the original appropriation article in Ira was an attack on the LGBTQ+ community and the library’s commitment to serving the entire community. He added later in the meeting that the Drag Story Hour would be back next year.
“For years now, the American Library Association’s most challenged books list has been a list of LGBTQ titles. In the past year, we had a Rutland Welcomes banner torn down and our bench with a diversity message was vandalized. These are not random events. And they will not budge us from our course,” Smathers said in the meeting.
