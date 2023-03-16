Drag story hour

Emoji Nightmare, left, and Katniss Everqueer read a book to children at the Rutland Free Library during a Drag Story Hour on Jan. 7. RFL’s hosting of the story hour resulted in the failure of the Town of Ira’s library appropriation article on Town Meeting Day.

 Provided photo

GoFundMe has raised over $4,800 for Rutland Free Library after the Town of Ira shot down its proposed appropriation to the library in a 19-18 floor vote on Town Meeting Day.

The fundraiser money was officially accepted at Wednesday night’s board of trustees meeting and $3,157 — the appropriation asked of Ira — was unanimously approved to continue free library access for Ira residents.

