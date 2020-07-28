It might be too soon to say Rutland is returning to normal, but it’s getting a little more recognizable as organizers of annual events figure out how to carry on in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some events that had to be postponed earlier in the summer are now ready to go ahead, while others that watched nervously as the state shut down in the spring say they have adapted to the new reality as the state reopens.
The Relay for Life, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, has changed from its usual teams of walkers going around a track to participants driving a course laid out at the Vermont State Fairgrounds.
“We’re going to have places where people can pull over and watch a video, pictures of loved ones people sent in,” Organizer Melissa Cox said. “We’re looking to have people decorate their cars and really get into the whole spirit.”
Robert Congdon, president of the Rutland County Agricultural Society, said that while the fairgrounds are largely empty this summer — the fair itself was canceled — a handful of events are scheduled to go forward.
“I have a couple car shows that are hanging in there saying they can meet guidelines and promote social distancing,” he said.
Congdon also said a small-scale horse show is in the works for the Mandigo Arena.
“They’re going to trot around the tracks and raise money for the fairgrounds,” he said.
Also, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is slated to go ahead in a different format.
“(Sept. 12) was always the date,” said Nick Merritt, a development manager with the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “There was a lot of speculation or assumption it’s not going to happen. ... We’ll be encouraging individuals and teams to walk in their own communities with friends and neighbors they’ve been living with or can socially distance with.”
Merritt said that in addition to raising money for Alzheimer’s care support, research, awareness and advocacy, the walk serves as a cathartic experience for people who have lost — or are losing — loved ones to Alzheimer’s, so that it was important to find a way for groups to walk.
Organizers also are adapting the “promise garden ceremony.” Normally, Merritt said, the walkers are given colored plastic flowers, with each color symbolizing some aspect of the struggle with Alzheimer’s, and they are planted in the ground at the end of the walk. Merritt said he and some volunteers will plant them at Main Street Park in the morning and participants will be encouraged to drive by and to listen to a speech available online.
Art in the Park, the Chaffee Art Center’s annual fundraiser, is going ahead on Aug. 8-9 and Oct. 10-11, according to Chaffee Executive Director Sherri Birkheimer Rooker.
The two Art in the Park weekends between them count for roughly half of the Chaffee’s revenue, so Birkheimer Rooker said she spent a lot of time talking to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development about how to make them work.
“We’re fortunate,” she said. “The way Art in the Park has been, it’s been fenced in. We can make it so there’s one entrance and one exit so we keep people moving and they’re not crossing. That’s one of the things they warn you about — people crossing.”
As per the state guidelines on outdoor gatherings, only 150 guests will be allowed inside the fence at one time. Masks will be required — though the state’s general requirement will be in effect by then — and Birkheimer Rooker said the leash law in the park will be enforced. Food vendors will only serve “takeout-style,” offerings and the usually seating will be absent. The usual children’s activities will be missing this year.
“You’d have to clean it after every child,” Birkheimer Rooker said. “I don’t think it will be manageable.”
Exhibitors are still signing up, said Birkheimer Rooker, adding that she expects roughly half the number the event normally sees.
“It’s not going to be like it always is, but it’s still going to be fun,” she said. “I want to encourage people — it’s a safe event to come to. It’s out of doors. The park in 8,200 square feet. It’s a big park. There’s plenty of room.”
