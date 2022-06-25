Protesters lined routes 4 and 7 in Rutland on Friday afternoon, voicing their responses to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Across Vermont and the nation, similar protests were taking place in communities.
Photos by Keri Franzoni
"Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives."
“ Birthing people” of VT need not be concerned. Socialist VT will uphold murder . This ruling does not make it illegal it just sends it back to the states to make the decision based upon what their constituents want. Please report accurately and fairly!
And the vast majority of this country supports reproductive freedom. Unfortunately, the people in power in several states have already ignored the wishes of their constituents. And some Vermonters need to understand that some of us care about all people, not just Vermonters.
People of VT, please please read Prop5/Article22 in it's entirety. It's so much more expansive than what is reported in all news media. I urge you to educate yourself of the details and vote no. This does not belong in our Constitution.
Why not?
