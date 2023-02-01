Less than a year after insisting that a rebrand and consolidation would only be good news for its local employees, Game One is laying off its manufacturing staff on Seward Road and is moving its Rutland manufacturing operation to Iowa.
The move spells an end to the local manufacturer once known as Keith’s II. The company, which primarily made sportswear for school teams, was sold to Graphic Edge in 2014. Graphic Edge was in turn bought by ASB Sports in 2019. It was one of several regional subsidiaries that ASB then consolidated into one brand under the name Game One in early 2022.
At that time, Game One CEO Jayme Wisely said the company was poised for a record year and the Rutland facility on Seward Road, which he said had roughly 50 employees, would continue to operate at least at the level it had been.
“We fully believe in what they’re doing down there and how they’re doing it,” Wisely said in an interview in March. “We’re growing rapidly and one of our greatest challenges is staying ahead of the growth, so we’ll be pushing a lot of volume to them.”
On Wednesday, a company spokeswoman responded to inquiries by saying the closure was “related to consolidating our manufacturing.”
“We have facilities in Texas, Iowa, Ohio,” Game One Spokeswoman Melissa Kalal said. “We’ve got facilities throughout the United States.”
Kalal said 19 jobs, all in manufacturing, had been cut, but that the company was retaining 20 other employees who would largely work remotely. She said the closure would take effect at the end of the month and that the laid off workers would be eligible for severance based on seniority.
“We’re working with some of the other employers in town to help find them opportunities,” she said.
Daniel Keith, reached this week, said that while he did not regret his decision to sell the company in 2014, he was heartbroken to see what became of it and its long-serving employees, arguing that it was still a productive operation and that closing it just before the “busy season” made no sense.
“Keith’s II Sports and this industry was built on relationships with customers, vendors, their community, hard work and especially their employees and their families,” Keith wrote in an email in response to inquiries. “When we decided to sell our business nine years ago to John (Reglein) and his Graphic Edge staff they had those same values as Judy and I ... it seems that Game One Top Brass have different values than us ... corporate greed and their stock options.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
