Game One
Buy Now

Sportswear manufacturer Game One, formerly Graphic Edge, announced this week it would close its Seward Road facility in Rutland Town at the end of the month and had cut 19 manufacturing jobs as a result.

 JIM SABATASO / staff photo

Less than a year after insisting that a rebrand and consolidation would only be good news for its local employees, Game One is laying off its manufacturing staff on Seward Road and is moving its Rutland manufacturing operation to Iowa.

The move spells an end to the local manufacturer once known as Keith’s II. The company, which primarily made sportswear for school teams, was sold to Graphic Edge in 2014. Graphic Edge was in turn bought by ASB Sports in 2019. It was one of several regional subsidiaries that ASB then consolidated into one brand under the name Game One in early 2022.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.