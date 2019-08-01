Three years ago, Tony Vandenberg said he opened a game store in Rutland because of the number of customers from here making the drive to his store in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
On Thursday, Vandenberg said, he is closing the Rutland location of Black Moon Games in part because he is tired of making the drive himself. He announced this week that the Rutland store would close its doors Aug. 25. A clearance sale started Wednesday.
“We’re trying to move some merchandise and give people some great deals as a goodbye,” Vandenberg said. “We had a great three years, and I really appreciate the support we had in Rutland. It defied expectations. ... It was a very positive experience overall from the customer standpoint. I want everyone to know how grateful I am and how awesome it was.”
Vandenberg said the closure is not because of a lack of business at the Evelyn Street store.
“I still think that a game store in Rutland is viable,” he said. “There’s a lot of factors at play. Really, the main one is that I just am not cut out to handle the strain of running two businesses.”
Vandenberg said while the New Hampshire store is a short drive from his house, Rutland is more than an hour away.
“Over time, it’s just stretched me too thin,” he said. “It’s sad. We’ve had a lot of people coming in and saying nice things. ... It’s really great and also heartbreaking to hear from all these people how much they love this store. It sucks to disappoint people ... but it’s something I have to do right now.”
Black Moon sells a mixture of card games, board games, miniatures games and tabletop role-playing games. The store hosted a variety of activities in the evening.
“They’d run out of really hot items once in a while, but they had a really wide selection of a lot of nice stuff,” said Antonin Robbason, of West Rutland, who goes to the store about once a week. “It’s a great space for gaming. ... I keep hoping there’s a space for that in Rutland because it’s a really good community, and it was a good space for that community, and we really needed that.”
Robbason said he met several people at the store he might not have otherwise.
Vandenberg said he has not had any discussions about selling the Rutland location.
“If anyone wants to offer ... sure, we’ll talk,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.