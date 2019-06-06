The Rutland Garden Club wants someone tending to the plantings at the new bump-outs — someone who isn’t them.
A delegation from the club recently attended a Rutland Redevelopment Authority meeting with concerns about the condition of the plantings at the bump-outs and welcome sign on Strongs Avenue.
“The first year they were fine,” club president Esther Swett said Thursday. “Since — no one puts flowers in. No one does anything. ... We find it embarrassing and not very aesthetically pleasing to drive in and see the signs with weeds. ... Last year, before we had Art in the Park, we were just really distraught about how they looked. ... We spent a couple days down there emptying them out.”
However, Swett said that wasn’t something the club was ready to do on a regular basis. The club, which she said has 70 members including “associates” who are not able to actively garden, already maintains plantings at more than a dozen sites, including Depot Park, the River Street triangle and the Vietnam memorial, and supplies the planters for downtown.
“The Garden Club is already stretched thin with all the projects we do,” she said. “We have our hands full. With our numbers, we try to get a couple people on each garden. We get a lot of help from parks and rec, Bob Peterson and his crew are wonderful helping with edging and those things we can’t handle. The (downtown) partnership, Steve Peters, is also very helpful.”
On top of that, Swett said that while the bump-outs might make crossing the street safer for pedestrians, they were not the most reassuring spots for gardeners.
“It’s a bit scary a place to work when you’re right out there in the traffic,” she said.
Swett said the problem spots have been looking better recently. RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy said following the meeting last week, he arranged to have the city Recreation and Parks Department take responsibility for maintaining the plantings.
“I think there was some mix-up in the communication of who was doing what,” he said.
Additional bump-outs are planned for West Street this summer.
