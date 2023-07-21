There were no Tarbells at the Tarbell family reunion.
There were Withams, Romeos, Bariaus and Days at Alta Johnston’s Ira home for the annual gathering July 15, but all of them were at least a generation or two from anyone for whom the event is named.
“We call it the Tarbell family reunion because we’re celebrating the life of all of our ancestors who are Tarbells,” said Tony Romeo.
Cousins come from all over for the reunion — though there were some worries that weekend about canceled flights and washed-out roads. Attendance, according to the family members, has ranged from about 40 to well over 100.
“I’ve always been down in Maryland, so I’m away from the whole bunch,” said Wanda Day. “The reunion or if someone dies is the only time I see everyone.”
The accounts differed of exactly how long the reunion has been an annual event, but all said it had been going for at least 20 years. It is an annual high point for many of the family members.
“I remember when my dad came to his last family reunion,” Nancy Bariau said. “It was a long time ago — he’s been gone 10 years. He called me up eight o’clock in the morning and said, ‘I’m ready, let’s go.’”
Bariau said they lived close by and the reunion wasn’t starting for hours, but her father didn’t care.
“It’s an important event for everyone,” she said.
The matriarch of the family is 94-year-old Alta Johnston, who holds the ceremonial cane designating her as the oldest person in Ira. Johnston said she has two daughters and seven grandchildren, but no great grandchildren yet.
“These kids aren’t doing one thing very well here,” she quipped.
She does, however, have an abundance of grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and there was no shortage of small children scurrying around the grounds. Watching her own children run around, Anna Montanez said she was about their age when she started coming to the reunion.
“At first, it was learning I had family I’d never met before, family that lived so far we never really knew them,” she said. “We got their Christmas card. It was great to put a name to a face.”
Montanez said she grew up close to a variety of aunts, uncles and cousins, and that she likes having a way to keep up with them.
“Sometimes kids are getting married or going away from home,” she said. “It’s great to hear what happened in the last year.”
The food is also a big draw, with a variety of family recipes being deployed. Pie recipes were debated among several of the relatives, while a number of the older men quipped about the dietary restrictions they were about to ignore. A pot of baked beans, in which floated a couple of large chunks of salt pork and what looked like a full-sized caramelized onion, won wide acclaim.
Tom Witham II, after checking on his father’s progress with the Italian sausages, stirred the peppers and onions while recalling how his grandmother used to bring a huge tray of galumpkis — Polish stuffed-cabbage rolls.
“I miss those,” the elder Tom Witham commented.
“We all miss those,” his son replied.
Romeo said the family’s lineage has been traced back to Thomas Tarbell who lived in Groton, Massachusetts, in 1647. He died of smallpox in 1678, but not before having eight children. One of those, Thomas Jr., begat Thomas III — along with several other children, one of whom Romeo said was an ancestor to comedian Amy Schumer (more on that later).
Thomas Tarbell III begat William and William begat James.
“Then we go to Edmund,” Romeo said. “Edmund, I believe, is the one that came to Mount Holly.”
Born in 1767, Edmund Tarbell was the brother to Daniel Tarbell, who Romeo said was an ancestor to former Rutland mayor Christopher Louras, who has not attended the reunion. Edmund’s son Luther is buried in Mount Holly, Romeo said, and fathered Darius Tarbell in 1833.
“He went out West to seek his fortune,” Romeo said. “At the outbreak of the (Civil) War, he found himself in southern Missouri. ... Being a Yankee, they didn’t look too kindly on him.”
Darius Tarbell got to where he could join the Union Army, Romeo said, and served in the 18th Missouri Infantry Regiment.
“He was in quite a few skirmishes,” Romeo said. “He was captured a couple times. ... One time, he was exchanged and one time he was released. I think he was paroled for 90 days. He came back to Mount Holly. I think that was the summer of 1863. Then he went all the way back and rejoined his group.”
Darius Tarbell lost a brother who was serving in the 7th Vermont, but survived the war himself and was later a commander of a Union veterans’ organization. Meanwhile, his older brother Marshall was having massive business success.
“He owned a cheese factory,” Romeo said. “He owned a sawmill ... a general store, a rake company.”
The family was so prolific that a section of Mount Holly came to be known as Tarbellville. It was during this era that Romeo’s grandmother, Hazel Amelia Tarbell, was born in 1895. She married a man named Witham, Romeo said, and one of her children was Alta Johnston.
“There were 10 of us at once,” Johnston said of her siblings. “I’m the only one left.”
Romeo said they learned of the Amy Schumer connection when the comedian appeared on the TV series “Finding Your Roots,” which discussed how one of her ancestors had three children abducted by Indigenous Americans — Zachariah, Sarah and John Tarbell.
“The three children that were abducted, the two boys were accepted into the tribe and were treated like the chief’s own kids,” Romeo said. “They ended up marrying the chief’s daughters. The daughter was brought to Canada ... and a French missionary priest bartered goods for her return and then he brought her to a convent. While she was at the convent, she found out one of her aunts who had left Groton, Massachusetts, was one of the nuns at that convent.”
At 2 p.m., a bell is rung and everyone gathers in a circle. The family holds a moment of silence for those they have lost on the last year, and then months are called out with each person who had a birthday that month stepping forward to collect a lollipop. A poem is read and then cans of silly string are handed out. A free-for-all follows. The evening ends with fireworks.
For much of the event’s history, Johnston read the poem — “A Parable of Immortality.” In recent years, that duty was passed on to Tony Romeo’s son, Charles Romeo.
“My aunt used to be an English teacher,” Tony Romeo said. “When it was time to pass the torch to someone else, she picked Charles because of his ability to speak well.”
Charles Romeo said he didn’t hesitate.
“It was an honor,” he said. “When your great aunt, whom you love and respect, asks you to be a part of something, you don’t say ‘no.’”
