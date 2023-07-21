There were no Tarbells at the Tarbell family reunion.

There were Withams, Romeos, Bariaus and Days at Alta Johnston’s Ira home for the annual gathering July 15, but all of them were at least a generation or two from anyone for whom the event is named.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0