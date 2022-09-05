Rutland got a grip for the first time in years Saturday.
Local punk band Get A Grip played their first show in Rutland since disbanding five years ago, opening the second-annual Dark Shadows Entertainment concert series at Merchants Hall.
"It was great," guitarist Nick Grandchamp said. "It was a lot of fun. Packed, a lot of energy. ... All the thanks have to go to Merchants Hall, Jacob (Patorti, the owner of the venue) and his family for providing this space. They know what the community's about and work to provide this space for people like me."
Promoter Mike Mitrano said the show is the first of a dozen enabled by his partnership with Merchants Hall. He said his mission, which was proven feasible by last year's concert series, is to provide a "clean and safe" venue for all-ages shows, showcasing local musicians and up-and-coming touring bands.
"The Paramount is the only other place, but the Paramount is world-class acts," he said. "We're a little smaller. ... The most expensive ticket is a $10 ticket."
Mitrano said the Rutland area has largely lacked a good showcase for newer bands just starting to develop a following.
"I was flabbergasted, years ago, when I heard My Chemical Romance had played in Rutland," he said. "It was on their first album cycle. They played the Dana Rec Center."
In the first year, Mitrano said they presented 40 bands across 15 events drawing mixed crowds.
"It all depends on the acts that come through," he said. "Some we sell out with 200 people. Some we've been under 40 people."
For the next year, Mitrano said, they plan to put on a show a month, continuing Oct. 6 with a Rutland County songwriters showcase featuring Krishna Guthrie, Phil Henry, Breanna Elaine and Kristian Montgomery
"We promote through Eventbrite, Facebook, Instagram, sometimes through Twitter, TikTok and then just word of mouth," he said. "We don't have a full line-up as of yet. Typically, I announce the shows a month or two out."
Whoever gets announced, Mitrano said the lineup will include a benefit for the Brandon Area Toy Project in December and another for the Rutland County Humane Society sometime next year.
Meanwhile, Mitrano said it was good to have Get A Grip back, and Grandchamp said it was good to be back. The group made enough of a splash in its first incarnation to open for The Offspring in Burlington in 2014 and play at the South by Southwest festival in 2015 before calling it quits in 2017. Grandchamp said they wanted to go out on a high note."
"We were a band for seven years," Grandchamp said. "We toured a lot. We played a lot. We're all growing. We're all buying houses. Some of are us have kids."
They stayed in touch, he said, and some of them played together in other bands.
"Then COVID happened," Grandchamp said. "All music had to end."
Grandchamp said he and his former bandmates were all sitting at home doing nothing when they decided to get back together. Last year, they played with Rough Francis at an outdoor show organized by Higher Ground. Saturday was their first show in Rutland since reuniting. Grandchamp said they don't plan for it to be their last, but that they won't be quite as prolific as they once were.
"We're getting into doing it when we can," he said. "We're all older now. We have serious jobs and we can't lose them."
