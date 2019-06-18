Lead testing is now required for every public school and child care facility in Vermont because of a bill signed Monday by Gov. Phil Scott that builds on a 2017 pilot program.
“The harmful impact of lead, particularly in children, is clear. That’s why this legislation and our statewide efforts are so critical,” Scott said in a statement released this week. “This law will help identify where fixes are needed and provide both financial and technical assistance. We learned from the pilot that most fixes can be done relatively quickly and at a reasonable cost.”
The testing of around 425 schools and 1,200 child care facilities begins in the coming fall semester. All institutions are required to test their systems for lead by 2020, according to the health department website.
If a school’s water supply is found to have more than four parts per billion lead, it would be required to switch to another water supply while the source of the heavy metal is removed from their main line, the department advised.
“Reducing the risk of lead poisoning in children is a top public health priority,” Health Commissioner Mark Levine said in the statement. “Unfortunately, this is not a problem unique to Vermont. The good news is, we can do something about it.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children in more than 4 million homes are currently exposed to high levels of lead, and no amount of exposure to the heavy metal is safe.
Any community with a child found with blood lead levels more than 5 micrograms per deciliter should take public action, the department warned, levels currently affecting more than 500,000 children aged 5 and younger throughout the United States.
Lead poisoning can result in low birth rates, impaired mental development, learning disabilities, hearing problems, lower IQ, reduced attention span, anti-social behavior and have negative impacts on school work, according to Environmental Health Surveillance Chief David Grass.
“Lead is a neurotoxin that causes permanent brain damage,” Grass said. “The frightening thing about lead is that a lot of the impacts are not things that can be seen.”
“There’s no safe level of lead exposure in children,” said Dr. Anna Hankins, pediatrician at Central Vermont Medical Center Pediatric Care. “Children have developing brains that can be seriously damaged by lead exposure.”
Though children are most at risk, lead poisoning is also extremely dangerous for adults. While most of the lead retained by the body is stored in the bones, the metal can become mobilized later in life when women are pregnant, nursing or in menopause, posing a particular threat to fetuses and sometimes resulting in miscarriage, premature delivery and infertility in men.
“It’s a gradient,” Grass said. “We need to stop exposing children to lead to ensure the safety of the next generation.”
Though the primary source of lead poisoning is dust from lead paints, a secondary source is from lead in pipes and plumbing fixtures, where it leaches into the water.
Even alleged “lead-free” fixtures are allowed to be composed of 0.25% lead.
Leaded gasoline, no longer in use, has also contaminated the soil throughout the past decades, finding its way into waterways and yards, Grass said.
Though Brita water filters are not certified for lead removal, Grass said, there are commercially available filters that meet the standards for NSF International, formerly the National Sanitation Foundation. Grass suggested homeowners and renters alike should test water using a protocol from the public health department.
This is especially true for people with homes pre-dating 1978, which are prevalent in Vermont, making the state predisposed for lead exposure.
“It’s very likely that schools that are conducting their testing will find at least one fixture is above the action level,” Grass said. “Our experience is that it’s relatively easy to fix.”
