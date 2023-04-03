RUTLAND TOWN — A familiar face at the annual Town Meeting Day will now be seen on the Rutland Town Select Board.
Matt Getty was appointed to the board at last week’s meeting. The vote was unanimous.
Getty was appointed to fill a vacancy left by Don Chioffi, who prior to this past Town Meeting Day, said that he wished to step away from his role as chairman.
Getty will have to be elected on May 23 to continue on the board. He’ll then have to run again come March, as that’s when Chioffi’s three-year term would have ended.
In 2019, Getty was elected town moderator. It’s a one-year position that serves to keep order at Town Meeting Day, and in Rutland Town’s case, pre-town meeting day.
Town Administrator Bill Sweet stated in an email on Monday that the board interviewed Getty, Kirsten Hathaway and Joshua Lemieux for the vacant seat. Daron Raleigh had submitted a letter of interest, but withdrew.
“This town is very fortunate to have many super-qualified candidates,” said Chioffi on Tuesday, adding that this wasn’t an easy decision to make and that he almost wishes there were more vacant positions in town for those interested in serving. “I would certainly encourage all of the candidates that put their name forward this evening, that we interviewed, to keep up your interest in the town because we need those kinds of people on this board.”
Following Getty’s appointment, the board accepted the resignation of Delinquent Tax Collector Jim Scholtz, and installed Chioffi in the position. This had been anticipated for several weeks now. Chioffi has been working with Scholtz to take on the role.
Getty said on Monday that he’s lived in Rutland Town since he was 2 years old, and only left to attend college and law school. He earned a bachelor’s degree in government from Colby College, then attended College of William and Mary for his law degree.
Getty said law seemed like a natural extension of his interest in government workings, but he ended up specializing in estate planning and probate law. He said he thought he might end up being an attorney in Washington, D.C., but wanted something else out of life.
“My wife is also from Vermont,” he said. “We met in college, and we didn’t want to get stuck into a track where we would be unable to get out of it, so we ended up deciding to look into coming back to Vermont, and I ended up finding a firm that was willing to hire a new graduate and was pretty fortunate to be able to make that work.”
Town moderator is the only elected government experience he’s had, but Getty said he has been active in the volunteer world. He’s a member of the Rutland South Rotary Club, serving as president in 2015 and 2016, He’s with the Grace Congregational Church and Rutland Masonic Lodge #79, and has served the Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County, there having been president of the board of directors between 2011 and 2013.
He’s a partner at McCann Morgan & Getty PLLC.
Getty said he sought a seat on the board because he feels that this would be a good time for a newcomer to join, given the number of experienced people serving.
“Obviously, I care a lot about the town and I thought it would be an interesting opportunity to get more involved and do something a little bit different in the volunteer realm,” he said. “I thought it was an opportune time with the good group of folks we have on the board right now.”
There’s nothing new that Getty said he would like to see the board do; he feels it’s got enough issues in front of it at the moment.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
