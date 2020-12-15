Joe Giancola said he realized he had almost everything he needed for a business incubator lying around.
Giancola plans to build a five-unit facility at the former Patch Wagner property to offer low-cost space to business start-ups. He said Tuesday that a land-swap deal with the city approved by the Board of Aldermen last week was the last piece of the puzzle he needed to put the project in motion.
"I get a lot of calls from people who need a garage door, some power, some space to start their business," the developer said. "There's not a lot of spaces like that."
While he didn't have very many spaces like that himself, Giancola said he did have a lot of surplus building materials and an empty lot.
"The foundation is already there," he said of the Howe Street property. "The power's right behind it. It's a no-brainer to build. ... I got steel in the backyard. I got windows. I got doors."
What he didn't have, he said, was a small triangular piece of land touching on the foundation that was deeded to the city for a road project several years ago. Giancola said he was going to pay $500 for it, but offered the city a straight swap when it wanted an easement on some of his property for a sewer project.
"Joe does have a knack for being able to populate buildings," Mayor David Allaire said. "He's always had the best interest of Rutland in his wheelhouse. More power to him. Coming out of this pandemic, this may be just the thing that needs to happen.
Giancola said he pictures five units roughly 24 feet by 40 feet renting for $600 to $800 a month.
"You have your own entrance, your own overhead door, your own bathroom, your own office if you want it," he said.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said he gets calls looking for that sort of space, and he imagined it could be the ideal spot for business in The Mint, a makerspace located in a property owned by CEDRR, to graduate into when they outgrow that shared facility.
"They need a place to go," he said. "They don't need a big space but they need a space. ... It'll probably be a business that doesn't need a storefront. They're probably doing online work. That, as we know, is the future."
Giancola said he probably won't start construction until the spring.
"Right now we're working on some buildings on Pine Street, a few other jobs," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.