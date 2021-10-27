Almost two years after speaking to the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce on the same stage, Stefanie Schaffer had another walk-on role at at the Paramount Theatre.
Schaffer, 25, is the ambassador for this year’s Gift of Life Marathon, a blood drive hosted in Rutland in December, that has set a record for donations collected in Vermont and the United States.
Schaffer crossed the stage from the wings on prosthetics she uses after an explosion in June 2018 caused both her legs to be amputated. She spoke to those gathered at the historic theater about how blood donations had made such a difference to her recovery.
She talked about her most recent transfusions of blood that allowed her to leave the hospital and go home to recover in a more comfortable setting. It was different than the life-saving blood she received immediately after the explosion but no less profound.
“The reality was, I needed that donated blood. Even though they weren’t technically saving my life like they had the last time, to me, in that moment, that’s exactly what it felt like it was doing,” she said. “Blood donations don’t only save lives, sometimes it’s the gift that makes a sick person better. Sometimes, it is the gift that allows someone to heal. Sometimes, it’s simply the gift that allows someone to go home, to be with their family and to leave those hospital walls behind.”
Schaffer explained there have been challenges since her speech at the chamber event. Some of them she began to suspect that night.
“During that speech, back in 2019, I had a massive, open wound on my left leg — a wound that I had tried everything to heal but all had failed. A wound that I decided to ignore that night, just so I could walk across this stage in a moment, I knew, I deserved. I had already been through so much pain, so many surgeries and so much disappointment. So I told myself that for just one night, I was going to pretend that everything was OK,” she said.
Schaffer said the speech went just as she hoped and the Gift of Life Marathon that year was a “huge success.”
Then Schaffer went to see her surgeon again and learned “the truth was, I was right in the midst of it, about to enter one of the hardest junctures yet.”
She had a surgery planned for a month after the chamber speech, but things didn’t go as her surgeon had hoped. There were infections and complications, and her healing time was extended by months.
After a second planned surgery, Schaffer said she hoped her medical procedures were done, but found that “finish line I was already racing to kept getting pushed further away.”
She was told one last surgery might make a big difference.
“He told me it would be a long recovery. He told me that it was likely to fail. But if it worked, it would change everything,” she said.
It worked. Schaffer shared the lessons she learned.
“Over and over again, I have seen that in life, there is so much that is out of our control. We can’t pick and choose which obstacles we face. We can’t decide what we will grieve and when. All that we can do is our very best using our responses to our benefit, to make the most of each scenario we are faced with,” she said.
Immediately following that final surgery, Schaffer said all she wanted was to go home to begin her recovery. The complication was she had lost too much blood and needed a transfusion. The first wasn’t enough, and she got another infusion of blood from donors like those who contribute to the GOLM.
“The second transfusion, made the name of this blood drive make perfect sense: the gift of life. Because it was truly like the life was being put back into me. I had been weak but I was now awake. I had been half-conscious, exhausted, unaware. But now I was ready to fight. Ready to heal,” she said.
Kevin Mazuzan, executive director for the American Red Cross Northern New England Vermont chapter, also spoke at the event, reminding the audience that the blood shortage is an ongoing issue.
The blood supply is the “lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade,” according to a Red Cross news release distributed at the event.
This year’s Gift of Life Marathon will run over four days, starting on Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Fair Haven American Legion on South Main Street; Dec. 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on Pleasant Street in Rutland; and Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rutland Recreation Community Center.
Schaffer urged people to consider donating.
“Blood donations saved my life. And then, blood donations gave me back my life, a life to live on my own terms,” she said
An appointment to donate blood can be made using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting the website at RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or 1-800-733-2767.
