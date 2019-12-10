The Gift of Life Marathon is off to a solid start.
The blood drive kicked off Tuesday at Castleton University and will resume Dec. 18-20. Organizer Steve Costello said the campaign has a different goal for each day and that by noon, they were feeling confident about hitting the day-one goal of 135 pints.
For day two (Dec. 18), the goal is 54.
“It’s a small space,” Costello said. “We have 82 appointments. ... We should crush that goal.”
The goal for Dec. 19 is 110 pints, and Costello said they have 116 appointments — 18 of whom have signed up for the “power-red” process, which effectively doubles what a donor can give. It’s for the final day, Dec. 20, when the campaign aims to collect 300 pints at the Army Reserve center on Post Road. Costello said they could use a boost that day.
“We have 108 appointments and 20 power reds,” he said. “Theoretically, that would get us half way.”
Costello said appointments for Dec. 18 and 19 jumped during the last few days, which he attributed to the efforts of the new face of the blood drive — Stefanie Schaffer, who required extensive blood transfusions after losing her legs in a boating accident last year.
“Stefanie’s role has really increased over the last three days,” Costello said. She’s done spots on the radio, she’s given a lot of speeches.”
Organizers recruited Schaffer as part of an effort to revamp the blood drive, which has dwindled in participation after breaking a national record in 2013. The drive has begun to lose its sense as a local cultural touchstone as well — at its height, it had become a significant annual event and a symbol of Rutland’s rejuvenation efforts.
That atmosphere seemed somewhat restored in Castleton’s campus center Tuesday, where Costello recorded a radio spot with Terry Jaye and Christmas music played through loudspeakers while donors took their turns.
“This is fun, and Stefanie has added another dimension to this thing,” Jaye said. “I think she breathed the new life into this it needed. Steve and I have been harping on the same old message.”
Costello said Schaffer has grown quickly into her newfound role as a blood-donation advocate.
“She really has helped us put a face on it,” he said. “For the first 15 years, this was really about numbers. Now, it’s turned into putting a face on the people who are helped by this.”
Of course, for many regular donors, there were already faces on the the need for blood.
“I’ve been doing this since 1970 when my mom had open-heart surgery, and we had to go get blood, make phone calls and so forth,” said Chazz Collette, of Sudbury, who said he donates about every two months and has been at several Gift of Life Marathons.
Collette, 73, said his mother needed to have 50 pints of blood on hand for the surgery and the hospital didn’t have it. He said the family spent a week recruiting enough donors.
“This is great,” he said of the Gift of Life. “It’s easy. It’s fast. It makes you feel good. You get good vibes. I was told early on to take advantage of the opportunity to do good deeds. They don’t come too often.”
