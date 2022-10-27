If you went to a Gift of Life Marathon, you probably saw David Carini.
“I guarantee you did,” organizer Steve Costello said Thursday
The 20th Gift of Life Marathon Blood Drive, which will be held during four dates in December, is dedicated to Carini, who Costello said put in thousands of volunteer hours for the Red Cross.
“David was one of the most giving, caring and organized people one could ever hope to meet,” Red Cross recruiter Lisa Fitzgerald said in a news release. “If he said he would do something, you knew it would be done, on time, and done well. He was an incredibly giving person of time and talent.”
Carini, who died in June at the age of 65, was a graduate of West Rutland High School who went on to a distinguished career in the pharmaceutical industry during which he was co-inventor of the hypertension drug Losartan. Costello said he traveled the world in his career before returning to Vermont.
“Rutland was always home for him,” Costello said. “He had been here many, many years before he retired. ... Despite having literally discovered a drug that millions of people have taken, he never mentioned that to anyone. He just said, ‘I was a chemist.’”
The blood drive will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at Castleton University; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15 at the Rutland Elks Lodge; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at Rutland Recreation Community Center. Appointments are strongly encouraged.
Stephanie Schaffer continues to serve as the event’s ambassador and all donors will receive a copy of her book, “Without Any Warning: Casualties of a Caribbean Vacation.” The book tells the story of her recovery after losing her legs in a boat explosion in 2018 — a process during which she received a significant number of blood transfusions.
“Being part of the GOLM has been incredibly meaningful for me, a way to thank the greater-Rutland community for its support over the past four and half years,” Schaffer said in a news release. “I’m hopeful that their underwriting of the book giveaway will ensure another successful GOLM and help inspire people in the community I love.”
Diamonds and More, Green Mountain Power and MKF Properties underwrote the book giveaway.
The Gift of Life Marathon still holds the national record for most blood collected at a blood drive in one day for the 2,350 pints donated in 2013.
Appointments can be made by calling 800-RED-CROSS or visiting redcrossblood.org and entering Sponsor Code “GOLM2022.”
