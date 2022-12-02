In 2003, Steve Costello set out to organize the biggest blood drive in the county.
On Tuesday, he will oversee the 20th Gift of Marathon Blood Drive, an event that holds the national record for most blood donated in a single day. It has become a key part of Rutland’s holiday season.
The marathon kicks off from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Castleton University. Donors can also make appointments for slots from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15 at the Rutland Elks Lodge, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Rutland Recreation Community Center.
Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
All donors this year get a complimentary copy of Stefanie Schaffer’s book, “Without Any Warning: Casualties of a Caribbean Vacation.”
Costello said Central Vermont Public Service Corp., which has since merged with Green Mountain Power, did a couple of employee blood drives every year. Late in 2003, facing its usual shortage going into the holidays, the American Red Cross asked if they’d do a third.
“For the amount of work, we thought we could partner with WJJR and do something a little bigger,” he said.
Terry Jaye, who was then one of the main on-air personalities at WJJR, and became one of the blood drive’s central figures, said he did not really know Costello before getting a call about the blood drive.
“I don’t think he wanted to break any records at that point,” Jaye said. “He just wanted to set up an atmosphere that was holiday-like, inviting.”
The early blood drives were at the Paramount Theatre, with various acts entertaining donors as they waited their turns to give blood on the stage.
“I remember the magic of it,” Jaye said. “I remember veterans donating. We were singing Christmas carols. It was beautiful. It was almost like the movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’”
A moment that Jaye said particularly stuck in his head involved a college student who said he wanted to thank the donors because he had a condition that required him to get a weekly blood transfusion. Jaye said a World War II veteran who was a regular replied by standing up and saying he had always wanted to know where his blood went. The two hugged.
“Here’s this geeky, little 19-year-old kid and the grizzled World War II veteran hugging each other, and everyone’s crying,” Jaye said. “You can’t make this stuff up.”
The goal was 300 pints. They got 375.
In the second year, they fell short of the state record of 404, set at a regional blood drive in Middlebury that happened to be scheduled on Sept. 11, 2001, and benefited by the surge in blood donations that day as people hoped they might be able to help victims of the terrorist attacks.
“Our competitive spirit took hold,” Costello said. “We knew we had tapped into something.”
The 2004 Gift of Life easily overshot that mark, gathering 460 pints. The following year they aimed for 500 which, at the time, Costello said would be “a stretch.”
“Our staff knew it was going to be a long day,” said Mike Egan, who handled the early drives for the Red Cross. “If it ended at 6 o’clock, and we had a line of 60 people, we weren’t going to turn them away. Luckily, it was the time of year people are a little more forgiving of a long line.”
They got 522. The following July, when Costello heard that a blood drive in Nashua, New Hampshire, had set a regional record with 589 pints, they set the 2006 goal at 590. That year’s total was 672.
“I thought Steve was crazy to reach for those records, that he was out of his mind,” Jaye said. “I think he had visions all along.”
Following the program of pushing it each year, the 2007 goal was 700. Costello added a push goal, saying if they reached 800, he would sport a bright-orange mohawk haircut for a month. He was spared that, but the drive did collect 716 pints and set a new Northern New England record.
In 2008, organizers decided they wanted the New England record, which had been set when Fenway Park took in 772 pints in 2006. Fenway might have 40 times the seating of the Paramount Theater, but the Gift of Life kicked off its rivalry with Boston by collecting 856 pints to break the record. Heads were shaved in celebration.
In 2009, the goal was 1,000 and the drive collected 1,024. Costello got his mohawk and then-mayor Christopher Louras joined him.
“I remember going to the Legislature to testify on something and there were clearly a lot of people in Montpelier who knew nothing about the challenge and the blood drive, and people thought I lost my ever-loving mind,” Louras said. “People were gracious enough not to ask.”
That also was the year New York City filmmaker Art Jones took an interest in the drive. His documentary, “The Blood in this Town,” looked not just at the Gift of Life but at the city’s struggles. It made the blood drive a symbol of Rutland’s renewal efforts.
In 2010, Boston collected 1,177 pints. Rutland responded with 1,393. This time, organizers marked the success by growing their beards out for six months, and Costello spent much of the spring looking like a figure from the Old Testament.
The stakes shot up in 2011. First Boston collected 1,700 pints, but then Manchester, New Hampshire, gathered 1,957. The New England record was now the national record, previously held by St. Louis with 1,934. This was the first time the Gift of Life fell short, gathering 1,855.
It looked like 2012 was going to be Rutland’s last chance to seize the record. Red Cross officials had declared that they no longer wanted to do such large-scale, one-day drives. As enthusiastic as it made people locally, the organization said it put a strain on its resources.
“It was super-expensive for the Red Cross to put on those drives,” Costello said, noting that many workers had to be brought in from the surrounding region. “They had to put people up in hotels. They had to feed them.”
The drive that year came agonizingly close, falling short at 1,954. The Gift of Life’s organizers were determined to take one more shot. Costello said they made a case that while the national average for blood donation is about 3% of the population donating regularly, in Rutland County it was close to 17%.
“We just really, really made a strong argument that Rutland needed another chance,” he said.
Then they made the case to the community to come donate. “We literally pulled out everything we could think of,” Costello said. “Press releases, social media, Terry and I did a 30-hour radio broadcast. ... We reached out to every school, to businesses.”
In 2013, the Gift of Life Marathon took in 2,350 pints. Costello, Louras and Jaye all got tattoos to mark the occasion.
Rutland’s record stands almost a decade later.
That was the end of the massive one-day drives and record attempts, and the beginning of some wilderness years as the event tried to find a new identity. In 2014, organizers tried a new format with the “Twelve Days of Giving” — a dozen drives on different days at different locations around the county.
“That created some excitement, but it also meant the Red Cross wasn’t able to do drives in other places,” Costello said. “It was kind of supplanting donations and it lost its luster.”
Jaye said they also lost the magic and sense of community from having everyone gathered in the Paramount.
Then, Costello said, a tragedy handed the event its new identity.
Stefanie Schaffer had never been to the Gift of Life Marathon before she became the face of it.
“I don’t think I knew anything about it,” she said. “I lived in Rutland, but I don’t think I’d heard of it.”
Schaffer lost both her legs in a boat explosion in 2018. The following year, she said she was working in a partnership with North Country Chevrolet when Mark Alderman suggested she do something with the Gift of Life and put her in touch with Costello.
“I knew right away I wanted to do it,” said Schaffer, who had received extensive blood transfusions while she was in the hospital. “Knowing it was for a blood drive and blood donations was good enough.”
Talking to Costello only won her over even more, she said.
“To see how excited (Steve) and Terry get about it, it’s pretty contagious,” she said. “I’ve gotten to meet a lot of people. The Rutland area can feel like such a small place, but things like the Gift of Life help me meet people I’ve never met before.”
With Schaffer as the event’s new ambassador, Costello said it had a new identity.
“It seemed to have its mojo back,” he said. “There was a lot of energy at the drive that year, and I think we’ve been able to maintain it. Our goal will be in the hundreds and there’s no other drive in Vermont that’s collecting that much blood year in and year out.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.