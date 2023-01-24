CASTLETON — The folks at Gilmore Home Center are working to rebuild with the help of the community, the fire department and ACE Hardware.
Gilmore Home Center Business Manager Mark Flynn said people can help the store by ordering items off acehardware.com and choosing the Gilmore location. If they don’t like online ordering, they can use the website to figure out what they want, then call 802-468-5676 and a Gilmore employee will help them out.
The main building of Gilmore Home Center was destroyed by fire Jan. 15. About 12 fire departments responded to the scene, some from New York, along with a few local rescue squads and other emergency agencies. Only one injury was reported, a firefighter who suffered a hand laceration, but the two-story building was deemed a total loss.
A cause hasn’t been determined, but it’s not been deemed suspicious.
Gilmore Home Center has been in Castleton for at least 65 years and was the go-to place for area contractors and homeowners.
Flynn said what remains of the business is operating out of the Collaborations Showroom next door. They’re focused on getting stock for contractors, but there are items for homeowners as well. There have been a few kinks with the online ordering, he said, but those have mostly been ironed out.
Gilmore was an ACE Hardware franchise. Flynn said the ACE company has given the local operation its full support, supplying it with people to plan the new store while the Gilmore people work their way through the insurance claims process. He’s hopeful that some estimates on the cost to rebuild and what insurance will cover will be coming soon.
“We’re definitely rebuilding, we’re just not sure how big, depending on the money from the insurance company,” he said.
ACE also has scheduled a second delivery truck for Gilmore, reducing the time it takes to get shipments of new products.
“Everything should be fully functional now,” he said. “The support from the community has just been amazing.”
Gilmore Home Center had several part-time employees who, because of the fire, haven’t had much to do, Flynn said. Other local businesses have offered to take them on in some capacity while Gilmore recovers.
Meanwhile, the Castleton Volunteer Fire Department and its Castleton Fire Department Association have decided to send the proceeds of their next pancake breakfast fundraiser to the Gilmore employees impacted by the fire.
Cindy Ell, a member of the fire department and the fire association, said the department holds a pancake breakfast fundraiser every time there’s a fifth Sunday in the month. Castleton Fire Captain Chris Fretta suggested that its proceeds go to the Gilmore employees.
Ell said the event usually serves between 150 to 200 people, but this Sunday it’s anticipating closer to 400 or even 500.
The event will be from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday at the Castleton American Legion, 378 Route 4A. The charge is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 10. The menu is all-you-can-eat plain, chocolate chip or blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and juice.
To-go orders are accepted, but one still has to go to the site. Ell said Castleton Police Department will help to direct traffic and there’s overflow parking. Volunteers to put the breakfast on are still being sought. Whoever wants to help should call Lisa Thayer at 802-236-0203.
Ell said she’s fairly new to the department but has a background in firefighting and emergency services that has taken her all over the country to communities experiencing disaster, and she’s seen outpourings of support like this before but usually only when there’s been a natural disaster. With fires like this, many people assume insurance and social support networks will take care of it, but those things take time to take effect.
“We didn’t want to just assume that our own people that take care of our community were OK in that respect,” she said. “We would rather put forth the effort and provide that support and if funding is supplemental and not necessary, Gilmore’s, they constantly contribute to the community. We know these funds will be cared for appropriately, whether it’s to help their employees or funnel them back into the community.”
