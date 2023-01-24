Gilmore fire 1
Buy Now

Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A in Castleton is seen here after a fire destroyed one of the business’ buildings on Jan. 15. The Castleton Volunteer Fire Department is holding a pancake breakfast this Sunday to support Gilmore employees.

 JIM SABATASO / Staff photo

CASTLETON — The folks at Gilmore Home Center are working to rebuild with the help of the community, the fire department and ACE Hardware.

Gilmore Home Center Business Manager Mark Flynn said people can help the store by ordering items off acehardware.com and choosing the Gilmore location. If they don’t like online ordering, they can use the website to figure out what they want, then call 802-468-5676 and a Gilmore employee will help them out.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.