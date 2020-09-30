Every spring, more than 2,000 girls from around Vermont sign up for Girls on the Run.
This fall, as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, the organization is trying out a new format starting with 20.
"Our typical season is actually run in the spring of each year," Development Manager Amanda Hoffman said. "This year, we were only able to begin programming in the southern parts of the state."
And even there, she said, they were no more than three weeks along when schools shut down and the pandemic brought activities to a halt.
"Our northern region didn't even get going," Hoffman said. "We offered families refunds if they wanted them."
That canceled season added up to $200,000 in lost revenue for the program. The organization is looking to recoup some of that in a statewide 50/50 raffle, splitting the proceeds with the Vermont Food Bank. Tickets are available through gotrvt.org.
Meanwhile, the program the organization is testing this fall combines in-person and virtual activities. Two teams - in Williston and Brattleboro - are capped at 10 members to keep within state guidelines. Teams will meet outdoors and away from school grounds until the weather becomes too disagreeable, at which time they will move to the online program.
"Girls on the Run is actually a curriculum-focused program that incorporates running," Hoffman said. "One of the misconceptions is, all we do is run."
Hoffman said the program is aimed at reinforcing life and social skills.
"All of those are what we would teach virtually and then we would have offline exercises milestones they would track themselves," she said.
Hoffman said the program is more important than ever.
"Isolation and the loss of friend groups - the physical interaction with peers is so essential," she said. "We're hoping - fingers crossed - we'll have a spring season in 2021."
If the world isn't close enough to normal again for that to happen, Hoffman said the program this fall will serve as a model for a larger one in the spring.
"We've been running for 20 years now, so we've got the in-person thing down," she said. "It's more how do we shift that into online."
