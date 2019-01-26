POULTNEY — Green Mountain College President Bob Allen met with over 30 faculty and alumni in the Booth Lounge in Withey Hall on Friday to discuss the college’s decision to close its doors after the conclusion of the spring semester.
Allen defended the board’s decision to delay the decision to close, stating that merger talks were ongoing with other institutions until weeks before the announcement on Wednesday.
“Candidly, I had three very serious (offers) and came very close to signing a deal with one of the institutions, but in the end, the board of directors would not sign on,” Allen said.
Green Mountain College is accredited by the Commission on Institutions of Higher Education of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges until 2025, Allen said, and therefore was never asked to prove its viability.
Allen said he was tasked with compiling a budget for the college going forward, but could not produce one that would satisfy the Board of Trustees.
“It was pretty scary,” said Mary Alma, chief financial officer at Green Mountain College.
Alma refused to release a copy of the budget rejected by the Board of Trustees.
“That’s confidential to the college,” Alma said.
Allen said that in the fall, a faculty-led working group looked at how Green Mountain College could be restructured to operate "within their means.”
The last proposal, which was presented to the board one week ago, Allen said, was modeled after an institution with 300 students and 18 faculty.
“The budget gap was still somewhere between a million and a half to two million dollars,” Allen said. “It was still not sustainable ... In the three years I’ve been here, we’ve been about the same, somewhere between 430 and 450 students and it’s still too quiet.
"This campus really would be operationally breaking even at about 600 students and described as flourishing at 800 students. We didn’t have the time or the money to get to the 600 students and certainly not to get to the 800 students.”
As a result, Allen said, the United States Department of Agriculture, GMC’s primary lender, will take over the college by June 30 and decide what to do with the campus.
“The financial gap and the inability to create a secure partnership was really the reason,” Allen said.
Allen said Prescott College in Prescott, Arizona, was a partner with GMC and four other colleges in the Eco League consortium, and was designated as GMC’s “preferred college” in the teach-out initiative aimed at finding placements for faculty and students.
Prescott, which Allen said has a mission of promoting sustainability, offered to create a Green Mountain school or institute of sustainability on its campus, accept all of GMC’s students and their credits, and committed to duplicating the financial packages students had while at GMC “as best they can."
Several other colleges, including Paul Smith’s College, Sterling College and Castleton University, were offering to take the students in as well, he said.
Allen said GMC alumni work on "Main Street” instead of “Wall Street,” something he remained immensely proud of, but created financial constraints where alumni donations were concerned.
“Raising $500,000 when you need $5 million is a huge challenge, and not one I expected to come from alums,” Allen said.
The alumni in the room weren’t satisfied with the short notice, and some spoke about how they wished they’d been given the chance to help the college sooner.
Class of 2010 alumnus Ian Smith, currently residing in North Carolina, said the news spread like wildfire to alumni around the country, and sparked a grassroots movement to try to save the college.
"Originally we had a coalition of alumni, Rogue Alumni, because we felt that the school wasn't necessarily reaching out as much as they could to young alumni,” Smith said in an online interview. “It became apparent that with the news on Wednesday, alumni needed to work together again.”
Smith said alumni, parents and family are coming together to reach media, companies and programs in the hopes of saving the college.
"Is it possible to save the school?” Smith said. "That is really impossible to tell currently with the information we have. But not trying wouldn't be very GMC-ish of us."
Jose Galvez-Contreras, class of 2011, is continuing to communicate and help lead the movement from his New York City home. He said the more than 100 members of alumni are having trouble contacting the school and opening a discussion with the administration.
“There is a lot of energy behind this movement, now we are also dealing on how to channel this energy in the best direction possible,” Galvez-Contreras said. "We are currently organizing ourselves to show that our commitment has some solid measurements and deliverables.”
“My biggest skepticism is the obvious longstanding mismanagement within the administration,” said Lilly Driscoll, class of 2011. "Even if we managed to bail out the college for one more year, I don’t think it would change the outcome in the long run..But there are big conversations happening and plans are in the works...if it doesn’t change the outcome, we can’t say we didn’t try.”
For alumna Kirsten Kelley, who was hired as a community director in January 2017 and left in 2018 because she could see hard changes coming, the school is salvageable.
“There's a leadership team of eight and probably another 50 people that are actively involved in efforts to save the school,” Kelley said. “(There are) at least 100 more that are committed to the efforts but are not actively working on anything at this time.”
Kelley said the bottom line is that they need money.
When asked how much fundraising it would take to save the school, Allen replied with multiple answers at Friday’s meeting.
“I talked about a $5 million deficit, I think that’s a minimum,” Allen said. “I think that today, since we’ve announced closure, I would say that number is on the other side of $10 million dollars. Now, if you all were to raise $20 million, would it be worth a shot at keeping Green Mountain College open? Absolutely.”
Kelley said the group is currently developing a website and reaching out to legal assistance.
“What can we do to help?” said alumna Nikki Pfeiffer to Allen on Friday.
“The college has had its ups and downs and struggled,” Allen replied. “To be totally candid, we have a lot to do between now and June. Our staff is going to start to be reduced. We would have to act very, very quickly … Do you think that somewhere in the neighborhood of $15 million could be raised in the next couple of months?
“If anyone in the room, or a group of people in the room is willing to organize that effort and conduct that effort, yes, we will support them in any way we can … We won't have the resources to lead that effort."
