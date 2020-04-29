POULTNEY — The Green Mountain College campus is for sale at a New York auction house.
Maltz Auctions, based in Central Islip, New York, is soliciting “stalking horse bids” — initial bids intended to establish a minimum price at auction — on the property. A call to Maltz Auctions was not immediately returned late Wednesday afternoon.
The listing described the campus at 155 acres with 22 buildings totaling more than 445,000 square feet of space. It touts the $5.5 million wood-fueled biomass steam heat system, leased solar arrays totaling roughly 800 kilowatts, fitness center with indoor pool, modern cafeteria facilities, playing fields, 400-seat theater and working organic farm.
The listing proposes alternative uses including religious compound, assisted living, housing, summer camp and addiction retreat.
“The Green Mountain Campus is offered on an ‘as-is’ basis and Maltz is seeking a stalking horse bidder for an auction contemplated to occur in July, however, pre-auction offers will be considered,” the listing reads. “Upon receipt of a signed confidentiality agreement, qualified investors will be provided with access to the offering memorandum and due diligence materials.”
GMC closed at the end of the spring semester last year, holding its final commencement. At that time, the college owed $22 million to Key Bank and the USDA.
A group of alumni formed under the same SaveGMC began raising money to somehow revive the campus. Efforts to get a comment from the group were unsuccessful Wednesday. The most recent post on the group’s Facebook page, dated Jan. 24, was promoting a maker space in Poultney.
“This process is hard and complicated,” the post reads. “Currently, we are trying to determine a direction and in the mean time want to support as many GMC related causes as possible.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
