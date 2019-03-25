A Green Mountain College student said he was stressed out and joking when he declared his intent to “shoot up” the school.
Aaron Sanchez, 20, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a single misdemeanor charge of criminal threatening. If convicted, he could face up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine. He was freed on the conditions he stay away from the witnesses in the case and that he not go within 100 feet of the college.
Vermont State Police said they were contacted about Sanchez’s comments on the morning of March 5. A friend of Sanchez told police she had been studying with a friend in her room when Sanchez came by and she invited him in. The student told police Sanchez declared he was “done with this place,” that he would “shoot up the school” and that he was “out to get” GMC President Robert Allen and Provost Thomas Mauhs-Pugh. She also said Sanchez directed a threat at her friend.
The student told police that she had known Sanchez for two years and had never seen him angry, and that she believed he would actually do it. She said she later heard him making similar comments to other students.
Another student gave police a similar account, according to affidavits, though she said she initially thought Sanchez was joking. As Sanchez continued — the second student told police he made comments about knowing where her dorm room was and cutting her hair with a knife — she told police she became increasingly scared and was nervous about sleeping in her room that night.
Police said Sanchez agreed to an interview in which he was apologetic and crying off and on. He said he had just finished a stressful day and was feeling overwhelmed by the amount of work he had due, and was also worried about the school’s imminent closure. He said his comments were all jokes and that he did not have access to any firearms. He consented to searches of his vehicle and dorm room, according to police.
Police said they found “nothing of interest” in either location.
