A dispute between the owners of property used by Green Mountain College and the Killington School of Resort Management has gone to Rutland civil court. But an attorney representing the property owner said he's hoping the matter can be resolved without the need for a trial.
In May 2017, an attorney representing Ramshead Trust filed a request for declaratory judgment asking the court to order Green Mountain College to pay for water system improvements at the site of the Killington School of Resort Management.
According to the request for judgment, the trust owns the land where the Killington School of Resort Management, or KSRM, is located at 2500 Killington Road.
GMC began to lease the property in 2006. The lease ended in 2014, but a new lease, for a 10-year term, became active the same year.
The request quotes sections of the lease agreement that say GMC may not do anything that would impact the value of the land, that GMC must comply with government permits and that the tenant, GMC, “shall be responsible for obtaining and paying for any necessary governmental permits or approvals and the construction of all alterations, improvements and additions ...”
The request said KSRM had added enough new residents, who are students and staff, to trigger the state of Vermont to require an upgrade to the water system serving the school. The request said the cost is expected to be more than $100,000.
According to the request, KSRM added residents to the site without the knowledge of the trustees of Ramshead.
The trust's attorney argues they would suffer damages if they're either required to pay for the water system improvements or break the lease with GMC, which would mean the loss of rental income.
The request asks the court for a declaratory judgment that says GMC is obligated to pay for the water system upgrades and that GMC pay attorney's fees. No dollar figure is stated in the request.
A response, filed by Burlington attorney Andrew MacIlwaine in June 2018, denies that GMC added additional residents or that the state's order for water system improvements is based on any action taken by the college.
MacIlwaine also said the lease obligates Ramshead to handle water system improvements but does not cite any particular section of the lease agreement.
MacIlwaine did not return a call seeking comment.
A hearing notice issued Dec. 28 said jury selection in the case was scheduled to begin on Jan. 29.
However, Burlington attorney Christopher Roy, who represents Ramshead, said Friday the attorneys representing both sides had submitted a request to delay the trial so the parties could pursue mediation in February instead.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday. Roy said the attorneys, who will be appearing by phone, expect they will learn then whether the judge has approved delaying the trial.
Roy said the water system improvements are moving forward. He said an assessment, as required by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, has been done and a proposed design is awaiting permit approval.
One possibility for moving forward is that his client may pay for the project and then seek reimbursement from GMC.
Roy said the nature of the dispute is about who's paying for the upgrade.
The GMC website lists KSRM as the only undergraduate program outside of the main Poultney campus, although there are other affiliations nationwide and internationally.
The KSRM website describes its offering as a three-year program for students who want to earn a bachelor's degree in resort hospitality management, while getting hands-on experience at the Killington and Pico resorts.
