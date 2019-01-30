POULTNEY — Though Green Mountain College will not reopen this fall, GMC President Bob Allen said faculty and staff members are being taken care of.
The school administration was unable to secure a merger agreement with another college, but students will have options.
Allen said the college is working with nine schools to secure matriculation agreements: Castleton University, Chatham University, Prescott College, Alaska Pacific University, College of the Atlantic, Unity College, Sterling College, Paul Smith’s College and Marlboro College.
Though Green Mountain College has a requirement that students need to be on campus for the last 30 credits of their degree in order to graduate, every institution GMC is working with has relaxed requirements to help GMC students, Allen said.
“We had a couple withdraw today, that’s no surprise,” Allen said. “Our students will be fine.”
As students left the Jan. 23 meeting in Ackley Auditorium at which the closure was announced, they were each handed a packet listing each of the majors at GMC and which colleges and universities can provide transfer credits for them.
GMC has 32 undergraduate programs and four online master’s degree programs, most of which will transfer over into the corresponding programs at colleges in the teach-out agreement, taking into account the students’ financial packages, credits and majors.
GMC will host a college fair Feb. 6, and has scheduled another for Feb. 13, Allen said.
“We’ll probably do it in the gym,” Allen said. “That’s the only place we can accommodate a large group like that.”
After the announcement on Jan. 23, Provost Tom Maus-Pugh encouraged students to pursue their future education wherever they felt they wanted to go, and said they were not bound by the teach-out agreements organized by GMC.
“You can go wherever you want,” Maus-Pugh said.
The primary option, Allen said, was fellow Eco-League consortium member Prescott College in Prescott, Arizona, which has agreed to create an institute or school of sustainability specifically for GMC students.
“Very similar mission to Green Mountain College,” Allen said. “Very similar size, very different climate — I think it was 60 in Prescott today, and not 4 below.”
“We are definitely committed to maintaining some kind of program or center,” said Sturgis Robinson, director of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations.
Prescott currently has around 275 undergraduate students on campus, and around 400 in total, Robinson said.
Most of the programs are translatable to programs at Castleton University, and President Dr. Karen Scolforo said in a statement that the staff and faculty aimed to help students transition to Castleton as seamless as possible, if they should choose it.
“It is our intention to help as many students as possible fulfill their goals and complete their degree requirements without leaving Vermont,” Scolforo said. “We are saddened to see Green Mountain College close its doors, and our hearts go out to all of the impacted faculty, staff and students. By making this opportunity affordable and accessible for the students, we can help them remain on track and offer a measure of hope.”
Robinson said Prescott is especially well-suited to welcome GMC students given its own history as the “College that Wouldn’t Die.” In 1975, when Robinson was in his senior year, Prescott College went bankrupt.
“I grabbed my diploma and left,” Robinson said. “But a number of students and faculty refused to let the college die.”
Reading excerpts from “Uncommon Education: The History and Philosophy of Prescott College,” by former faculty member Samuel Nyal Henrie, Robinson said Prescott College opened in 1966, but all of the construction was built on debt.
“That was an era of double-digit interest rate,” Robinson said. “You could get a 15 percent interest on your checking account ... if you were in debt, you were paying enormous loads.”
Robinson said the creditors gave the students and staff 24 hours to leave the campus, and sold the campus to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.
“(For some students) second semester tuitions had been absorbed into the bankruptcy,” Robinson said.
But a small group of students and faculty, unwilling to give up on the school, decided to continue courses anyway, and rented the derelict Hassayampa Inn, where in many cases, they didn’t charge tuition.
“They called it Prescott Center College,” Robinson said. “It opened in the basement room — it was closed for business at the time — and rented it to the college $120 per month for the whole thing.”
Robinson said in the fall of 1975, 54 students remained at the Prescott Center College, and they slowly built their beloved school back.
“We have an urban reused campus, built some new dorms, a conference center — we have a library,” Robinson said. “There was a period years ago where we were known as the college that wouldn’t die.
One of the reasons Prescott College is moving along ... is because we have that experience, and we run very lean. We maintain a very large cash reserve, we always have our finger in the wind.”
When asked whether he thought what happened at Prescott could happen at GMC, Robinson said times have changed, and cost would be a more significant issue.
“Certainly, the kind of student who goes to GMC would be the kind of student who wouldn’t hesitate to embark on that kind of adventure,” Robinson said.
Harinarayan Grandy, GMC Class of 2008, said when she heard the news that GMC would be closing its doors, she felt as if she was losing a loved one.
“The grief was real and tangible, not only for myself and for the special place I would lose forever, but for the world,” she said. “GMC is a sacred place, where old, venerated ideas about stewardship and respect for the natural world meet fresh ideas about how to handle climate change, and how to live in the modern world with few resources and a small footprint.”
“We’re still working on figuring out what direction to run in next, but I’m continually inspired by the mission of the college, the students and by the energy the alumni have,” said former community organizer and GMC alumna Kirsten Kelley. “Green Mountain people are a tough bunch to organize because we’re fiercely independent and focused on big dreams, but that’s also what allows us to accomplish great things, so I have faith in that.”
