Staff for the local Green Mountain National Forest are developing a strategy for sustainable use of its recreation sites and facilities and locals are invited to provide input at meetings in Manchester on Feb. 11 and Rochester on Feb. 20.
The goal for the administrators at the Green Mountain National Forest, or GMNF, is to create a recreation site plan that will be used to prioritize the way money is spent and identify changes in the operations or maintenance of recreation sites and facilities that make the forest services more sustainable, with the recognition that future forest service budgets may be flat or reduced from their current level.
A statement from GMNF said the strategy, which includes a recreation site analysis, is “intended to reduce operations and maintenance costs, and maximize public benefits while balancing social, economic and environmental factors.
One of the most popular recreational features for GMNF are the trails, but they're covered under their own comprehensive plan and are not a part of the proposal to be discussed this month, except for trailheads.
Holly Knox, recreation program manager for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes Forest Service, said the proposal is a comprehensive analysis of the 144 developed sites in the local forests, which combines the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes forests, and includes campgrounds, picnic grounds, trailheads and interpretative sites.
“We inventoried and we assessed them to determine the site's values and their ability to contribute to recreation demand and preferences, environmental integrity and the economic vitality of our forest community. For us, the result is an advisory document that's intended to guide our future management decisions primarily for long-term economic and environmental sustainability,” Knox said.
In the statement, John Sinclair, forest supervisor at GMNF, said the proposal had been in development since 2016.
“We finally have a proposal and are looking forward to engaging with our stakeholders on next steps,” Sinclair said.
At the public meetings, GMNF staff are hoping to hear from residents about what the public wants from the sites and their best utilization.
Knox said she understood some parts of the proposal might be more controversial than others. For instance, there is a proposal to decommission all three sites in Manchester and to reduce staffing and services.
The proposal also includes more than a dozen new or increased fees.
“We don't have a lot of sites that have fees here in the Green Mountain National Forest. We're not proposing to add fees to a lot of sites. Actually, for our day-use sites, the maximum amount that we can ask for is $5 currently so we're not asking for large fees. Most of our campgrounds are in the $15 range,” she said.
While the proposal is looking at ways to make GMNF facilities sustainable, Knox said it's not about slashing everything offered by the forest service.
“When we looked at what recreational opportunities were offered at a site, we wanted to determine what specific facilities or features are critical. Do we need toilets at all the sites where we have them? Do we need to add a toilet? We would consider that as well. Do we have enough tables? Do we have too many tables? How is parking? Signage? That's a lot of things you'll see in our recommendations,” she said.
Knox also pointed out that the plan is dynamic. For instance, she said a partner could step forward in the process to preserve one of the sites that's proposed for decommissioning.
“Everything we hear from the public, we will take into account. That's the intent of the public engagement period,” she said.
The final RSA, reflecting the public comments, is expected to be released this year.
The public meetings are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Manchester Ranger District Office at 2538 Depot St. in Manchester and from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Rochester-Middlebury Ranger District Office at 99 Ranger St. in Rochester.
Comments on the proposed RSA management actions can be submitted either at the public meetings or go online at bit.ly/0207Feedback to use the feedback form.
Visit bit.ly/RecreationPlan to read a 2018 draft of the recreation site analysis.
