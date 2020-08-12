Green Mountain Power conducted emergency repairs to the grid necessitating a blackout for about 730 customers Wednesday afternoon.
GMP spokeswoman Kristin Kelly said a helicopter patrol using an infrared camera spotted damage to an insulator in a location near Carver's Falls. The equipment served customers in Benson, West Haven, Orwell and Fair Haven.
Kelly said the routine patrols spot problems with the system that are not immediately affecting customers and might not be visible to the naked eye, allowing the company to fix them before they get worse.
(0) comments
