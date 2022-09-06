BARRE — Go! Vermont users are getting a free upgrade.
Go! Vermont uses the rider app Transit. According to the Agency of Transportation, current users will get a free upgrade to Transit Royale, which has access to other features such as special agency branding, customization options, and complete access to the app in over 300 cities.
“AOT and the Go! Vermont Program are excited to offer this free upgrade of the statewide bus location application to all bus riders in Vermont,” stated Go! Vermont Program Manager Dan Currier, in a release Tuesday “We are striving to make efficient transportation easier to access and more enjoyable to use, and to help Vermonters save the money and environmental impacts of driving alone.”
Current users will have to tap a few buttons to upgrade while new users of the app will simply get Transit Royale when they download it.
The Transit app can be found on the App Store, Google Play or at transitapp.com
