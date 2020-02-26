PLAINFIELD - Goddard College will bring the Vermont Center for Integrative Herbalism to its Plainfield campus, increasing the number of schools there to three.
The announcement was made Monday night. Goddard said it had reached a 5-year contract with the center to move its school and clinic from Montpelier to Plainfield in June.
Larken Bunce, the executive director of VCIH, was one of its founders and is a Goddard graduate. Bunce said the nonprofit offers education around herbal medicine, from those just getting started in herbalism to those who want to become herbalism professionals.
She said the clinic works on a sliding-scale for its patients because VCIH is committed to financial access for anyone who may want a consultation or to use the center's apothecary.
Bunce said the Goddard campus makes sense for the center because it is in need of more flexible teaching space.
“Right now we have 4,000 square feet in Montpelier. It doesn't have a lot of outdoor space and we just have one classroom, as well as the clinic. So at Goddard we have an opportunity to access their woodlands, an extensive meadow and just general outdoor teaching space,” she said.
Bunce noted the college has a greenhouse, and those at the center will be able to garden.
She said being at Goddard will give the center the opportunity to run multiple programs at once. Having additional space will also allow the center to run shorter programs for those who may not want to commit to a year-long training session. She said people from all over the country seek out the center. While some of them can move here she said others can't, so the center would be able to teach those people in a matter of weeks without them having to relocate.
Bunce said another reason Goddard was an attractive location is because it shares an educational philosophy with the center.
“It just feels like a good fit for us sort of philosophically and pedagogically, as well as it's a great logistical space,” she said.
Goddard President Bernard Bull said the partnership makes sense because, in the past when people have finished their education at the center they then went to Goddard to finish their degree. He said students have also studied at Goddard, become interested in herbalism, and then connected with the center as part of their studies.
The center will be within the new Village for Learning Initiative. Last month Goddard announced it had launched a fundraising campaign to raise $4 million by the end of June.
The campaign will help build cash reserves and improve its standing while on accreditation probation. June 30 is the end of the school’s fiscal year.
The New England Commission of Higher Education placed the Plainfield school on probation in September 2018. The commission said this was because Goddard “does not now meet the commission’s standards on Institutional Resources and Organization and Governance.”
The school is still accredited while on probation, meaning it’s still able to receive federal funding, and students who attend are able to apply for financial aid. But that would no longer be the case if the school loses its accreditation.
The two biggest issues with the school, from the commission’s perspective, were stability of executive leadership and financial resources. The first part has already been taken care of since Goddard hired Bull, who took over in November 2018.
The campaign is part of Goddard's attempt to rectify the accreditation commission's second issue with the school.
Representatives with the accreditor will visit Goddard on April 20. They will then give their recommendation and issue a decision about the future of Goddard's accreditation come fall.
When the fundraising campaign was announced, the school said it would look into partnerships with other organizations. Part of that focus was to better use the Plainfield campus. Goddard uses a low-residency format, which means students are only on campus half the year.
This “village” is composed of rarely used dormitories and other buildings. Bull said the school has consolidated some of its office space to open more buildings for the village because he hopes to bring in other like-minded organizations to the campus. He said his dream is to have three to five Goddard partners on campus.
“It's not just about renting space. We're really seeing this as a village for learning. We want other learning organizations, people that kind of embody our values,” he said.
Bull said down the road he hopes to have meetings involving all of the organizations on campus where they can discuss how they can support each other and what the needs are.
The campus is already home to EarthWalk, a nonprofit nature education organization created by Angella Gibbons, another Goddard graduate. The mission of the organization is to inspire and empower children, families and communities to reconnect with and care for the Earth. EarthWalk accomplishes that by taking children and families into the wilderness and allowing them to discover experiences on their own, while at the same time connecting with others who are participating.
For the fundraising, Bull said the school has brought in a couple hundred thousand dollars towards its $4 million goal.
“A little slower start than I'd want. I'd love to see more people step in and step up at this critical time. But we have a lot of people we're still in conversations with, foundations and individuals. So I'm still really positive and hopeful,” he said.
