PLAINFIELD — Those at Goddard College are optimistic in the school’s future as it works its way through accreditation probation.
The New England Commission of Higher Education placed the Plainfield school on probation in September 2018. The commission said this was because Goddard “does not now meet the Commission’s standards on Institutional Resources and Organization and Governance.”
The school is still accredited while on probation, meaning it’s still able to receive federal funding, and students who attend are able to apply for financial aid. But that would no longer be the case if the school loses its accreditation.
The two biggest issues with the school, from the commission’s perspective, were stability of executive leadership and financial resources. The first part has already been taken care of since Goddard hired Bernard Bull as the school’s president. Bull took over in November 2018.
The school had also been dealing with a deficit around $1 million. But Joshua Auerbach, director of marketing for Goddard, said the school is now operating a balanced budget. Auerbach said Bull wasn’t available for comment Wednesday because he was at the commission’s annual meeting in Boston. Barbara E. Brittingham, the commission’s president, did not immediately return a request for comment either.
Auerbach said he couldn’t give too much detail because the process is ongoing.
“We’re not in the red. Things are looking good going forward,” he said.
Auerbach said some site visits from the commission are coming up in the next couple of months. He said it will be a few months before the school knows where it stands.
“We’re doing everything right and we’re hopeful, but there’s no change until that process finishes out,” he said.
Auerbach said he couldn’t comment on what the outcome would be because the decision from the commission is subjective. He said the school could hit all the marks the commission wants and still lose accreditation or it could fall short and keep its accreditation.
Being placed on probation may have scared off those looking to apply to Goddard. But Auerbach said the school has been able to maintain its enrollment.
He said the school had a policy for years not to take endowments. But he said the school is now in the process of raising funds to be put into reserve.
“We’re more open to building cash reserves than we ever have been before,” he said.
Auerbach said the school is taking a conservative approach to the fixes it needs to make, in terms of projecting into the future, in order to show the commission Goddard is doing everything within reach to keep going forward.
He said while the school deals with accreditation probation, it hasn’t stopped looking toward the future, including possibly offering online programs.
