PLAINFIELD — Goddard College has launched a fundraising campaign in the hopes of raising $4 million by the end of June.
The school announced Tuesday the campaign will help build up cash reserves and improve its standing while on accreditation probation. June 30 is the end of the school’s fiscal year.
The New England Commission of Higher Education placed the Plainfield school on probation in September 2018. The commission said this was because Goddard “does not now meet the commission’s standards on Institutional Resources and Organization and Governance.”
The school is still accredited while on probation, meaning it’s still able to receive federal funding, and students who attend are able to apply for financial aid. But that would no longer be the case if the school loses its accreditation.
The two biggest issues with the school, from the commission’s perspective, were stability of executive leadership and financial resources. The first part has already been taken care of since Goddard hired Bernard Bull as the school’s president. Bull took over in November 2018.
He admitted in a Tuesday interview raising $4 million in less than six months is quite ambitious, but he’s confident the school will make major progress towards the goal or reach it. Bull is no stranger to making dramatic financial shifts within a short period of time.
When he was hired, he said the school was dealing with a $1.2 million budget deficit. He said that deficit was eliminated in less than seven months by reducing the school’s expenses and raising funds. He said the school has seen a dip in enrollment, but it had operated as if it still had the amount of students it was teaching years ago.
Bull said the school raised $600,000 in 2019. That kept it off the list of small Vermont colleges that closed last year including Green Mountain College, College of St. Joseph and Southern Vermont College.
“It pretty much saved the college last year,” he said.
To raise the $4 million, Bull said the school has a long list of people to whom to reach out who have supported the school in the past as well as new people, foundations and other organizations that have expressed interest in the school.
He said if Goddard falls short of the $4 million, it won’t force the school to close. He said he came up with that number because it’s the amount he believes is needed to keep Goddard stable and secure. He said Goddard should have at least three to six months of the annual budget in reserve at all times.
“Like each of us do individually for personal finance, if you don’t have enough money in your savings account to fix your car and it breaks down, you’re in a little bit of a risky situation. The same thing is true for colleges,” Bull said.
He said while NECHE hasn’t told the school a specific amount to raise, they want to make sure the school is stable and able to support its students. Representatives with the accreditor will visit Goddard on April 20. They will then give their recommendation, and come fall, Bull said the school will no longer be on probation. It will either be in good standing with NECHE or it will lose its accreditation.
Bull said his first task as president was to save the school. This fundraiser with a focus on stability and security is phase two. Bull said there is a phase three, but he wasn’t ready to announce what that will look like.
“It will be an even more bold campaign over a number of years,” he said.
Bull said he wants to put in place a model that will stabilize the school for a decade or more.
The campaign announcement mentioned Goddard would look into partnerships with other organizations. Bull said the school is in conversations with a number of organizations looking at a number of partnerships.
“But essentially the organizations — and especially higher ed institutions in the future — they’re going to have really deep relationships, connections and partnerships with other like-minded organizations,” he said.
He said Goddard could partner with other schools where a student could easily transfer and finish a degree. Or he said the schools could share resources such as letting a teacher teach at another school.
For organizations, Bull brought up the idea of partnering with dance companies. He said as a professional dancer gets older they may want to shift their career into becoming a dance teacher. Bull said such a partnership would be mutually beneficial because the school could offer the dance company education while the company offers the school prospective students.
The announcement also brought up using the school’s campus in different ways. Goddard uses a low-residency format and Bull said that means students are only on campus half the year. So he wants to look at how to use the campus the rest of the year.
Bull has an idea for the campus, but he again said he couldn’t give too much detail about it. He said the news should come soon, but he’s waiting to get feedback from the board of trustees before going public.
