PLAINFIELD — Goddard College has sent a group of alumni a cease-and-desist letter after the group announced it did not have confidence in the direction the school was heading.
Last month, the Goddard College Alumni Association, and the Alumni Council that oversees it, announced they did not have confidence in the school's Board of Trustees or its recently hired president, Dan Hocoy.
The group stated the board has chosen to “stifle campus community participation in decision-making processes — a stark departure from Goddard’s traditional practices.” The group has published an 11-page statement laying out its concerns which include lack of community input before Hocoy was hired.
They've also criticized Hocoy for decisions he's made since taking over for former president Bernard Bull on Aug. 1. The group has questioned his motives after learning he was involved in a situation where a lounge at a school he was working at was renamed for a bank in exchange for money. Hocoy has said that situation was right for that school and would not at all be appropriate for Goddard, though he was open to partnerships with credit unions.
The group published a list of demands it wants to see the school enact, including increasing the number of “Goddard-affiliated” members of the board from 50% to two thirds to increase the number of board members who have a better understanding for what the school is and how it should run. Officials at the school have said doing this would reduce the number of outside voices the school wants to hear from in the interest of diversity.
In response to this announcement, the eight members of the Alumni Council, and an alumni member who is also a current student who had been working as the group's media liaison, received a letter from attorney Joseph P. McConnell of the Boston law firm Morgan Brown & Joy on Oct. 20. In the letter, McConnell told alumni "Goddard College" is a registered trademark.
“Please accept this letter as official notice of your infringement of this mark and as direction to cease and desist the use of this protected mark without expressed permission,” McConnell wrote.
He said the group has published statements and a news release that contain “misleading, incorrect, and potentially defamatory” statements.
He said the school is reserving its right to bring legal action against the group if these issues continue.
Kailina Mills, co-founder and lead organizer for the alumni group, said in a Friday interview she was “incredibly disappointed” that the board has decided to take this path.
“The fact that they would resort to these intimidation tactics instead of engaging in genuine dialogue with us and working together to identify solutions was really disappointing,” Mills said.
She said it's difficult to report just how many alumni her group represents since it was originally formed in 2018, but she said the email list has more than 7,000 people on it. Mills said there are attorneys who are Goddard alumni who have offered to consult with the group and work on next steps since receiving the cease-and-desist letter. She said she didn't know what those steps are right now.
Mills noted the school had no problem associating itself with the group and receiving alumni support when it was working its way out of accreditation probation.
“And suddenly, the first time that we have a critique of the school suddenly we're not legitimate and suddenly we're seen as a fringe group,” she said.
Mills said she thought the school was retaliating against the alumni who spoke out, an example of the departure the alumni are worried about because Goddard has been known as a place where all voices are welcome.
Officials at the school have said the alumni group has not been formally recognized by Goddard. There is no agreement in place between the two bodies. But Gloria J. Willingham-Touré, chair of the board, said Monday she would not go as far as to call the group illegitimate.
Willingham-Touré said this letter was not retaliation nor intimidation. She said what it is is an attempt to quiet the “rumor mill” and stop the “false truths” the group has been spreading about the school's inner workings. She said by having Goddard College in their name, they are creating confusion because people think what they are claiming is coming from the school.
“They are not part of the governing structure inside Goddard. They're just not,” she said.
As an example of the rumor mill, the group said Hocoy was going to increase administration costs by hiring two provosts to do things he was ultimately responsible for as president. But Hocoy has said what he's actually doing is promoting a dean and associate dean to provost and associate provost, at no additional cost to Goddard, so that they can have better oversight of the school's operations and be on campus regularly.
Willingham-Touré said the hope is the letter will cause the group to back down and take the situation more seriously. She said the board has no plans to sue its alumni, but it reserves its right to do so, and does not want them to feel alienated. She wants the alumni group to return to the table with the board so that they can work on formalizing a partnership.
Willingham-Touré said the school didn't reach out to the group directly about the trademark issue or the rumor mill because of how the group acted when they had met initially to discuss who the group is and what the group wants. She said the meeting got “hijacked” by the alumni who were “bound to say what they are going to say and do what they are going to do.” She said the alumni wanted to talk about their grievances with the school, not about formalizing a relationship.
“There's a real antagonistic kind of relationship and I'm not exactly sure why. … We are not enemies,” she said.
In July, Mills created the Goddard College Alumni Association Inc., which is listed as a nonprofit. Willingham-Touré said asking the group not to use Goddard's trademark without permission, and to not spread untruthful things about the school, are “perfectly legitimate” things to ask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.