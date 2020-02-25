This is the second of three stories on the race for the Rutland City Board of Aldermen, in which nine candidates are competing for five seats. Candidates are being profiled three at a time, in alphabetical order.
Sam Gorruso says the Board of Aldermen could use him again.
“I still remember most of the charter and ordinances,” the former alderman said. “I expect to hit the ground running.”
Gorruso, 62, who runs Sam’s Good News, was on the board from 1992 to 1998.
“I’m one who doesn’t think the city’s moving in the right direction,” he said. “I was on the board in the ’90s and we got a lot of stuff moving, a lot of good stuff going on. I thought I’d throw my expertise in.”
Gorruso said he has been unhappy with some of the press the city has gotten, particularly national coverage regarding the drug problem.
“That one still haunts me when I’m on the phone with out-of-state people,” he said.
Gorruso also said he questions the direction of the current discussion around economic development.
“Some of our other political candidates say we need to bring in people,” he said. “You’re not going to bring in people if you don’t have jobs.”
While organizations like the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce have repeatedly reported that local companies are having trouble finding people to fill available jobs, Gorruso questioned how desirable those jobs were. He compared the current employment landscape to the manufacturing jobs that were available in the 1990s, and said he would like to see those jobs return. He said he wasn’t sure how to bring them back.
“Sales usually begins with contact,” he said. “Are we contacting organizations? Are we asking the question, would you like to move to this area?”
Gorruso said he was unfamiliar with the work of the regional marketing campaign.
“I don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “I was surprised to hear of them. I didn’t know they existed.”
Kam Johnston, 57, has made numerous unsuccessful bids for Board of Alderman — and mayor and city assessor — but won a School Board seat in 2017. He is seeking re-election to the School Board while again trying to become an alderman.
Should he win both seats, Johnston would have to give one up. He said that if it comes to that, he would request a waiver from the two boards allowing him to hold both.
“They can suspend the rules,” he said. “They can do anything they want to. Everybody talks about making sure the Board (of Aldermen) and the School Board are better connected. We are one community.”
Johnston said serving on the School Board has altered his perspective on the Board of Aldermen.
“I’ve mellowed,” he said. “I’m not going to put out any grandiose claims. I want people to know I’m capable of making decisions that are well-grounded in evidence.”
Johnston said he is concerned with pedestrian safety, and would prefer if the proposed paving bond was weighted more heavily toward sidewalks. He advocated for the creation of an “inspector general” position for the city — a position mirroring one in his School Board campaign — but said he recognizes there might not be an appetite for creating a new position in the current budget climate.
Johnston also said he was not taking any campaign contributions, relying on “free media” to connect with voters.
“I would just ask people to consider me,” he said. “I will serve where they put me.”
Alderman Matt Reveal is finishing his first term on the board.
“I’ve learned how the city runs, more or less,” he said. “I went to the aldermen meetings for a good six or seven months before ... but to actually get in and roll up your sleeves — it’s a learning experience.”
Reveal recently turned his bar, Muckenschnabel’s, over to his family so that he could take a job at Baker distributing — state regulations don’t allow someone to hold the necessary licenses for both jobs simultaneously. He said owning a business and working is sales gave him experiences that serve him as an alderman.
Reveal said that despite growth in the grand list and rooms, meals and entertainment tax revenue, the tax rate needs to come down. He said he would like to see the budget back down at $21 million. He said the most likely way to achieve that would be to find an alternate funding source for the pension, but he did not know what that might be.
“It’s something the entire board needs to come up with together,” he said.
Reveal said the city also needs to keep working on infrastructure.
“We really need to tackle downtown,” he said. “Underneath those buildings and roads we have a 100-year-old system,” he said. “We need to do something — not digging it all up at once like Brandon, but taking it one piece at a time.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.