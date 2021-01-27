Alderman Sam Gorruso said his decision to run for mayor was not quite as sudden as it might appear.
Gorruso, who returned to board last year after previously serving from 1992-98, filed to join the mayoral race this week. He joined a crowded field that includes Mayor David Allaire, fellow Alderman Chris Ettori, community activist Kathleen Krevetski, political newcomer Matthew Seager and mother-and-son candidates Marge Johnston and Kam Johnston. Gorruso said the idea of running had been in the back of his head for some time.
“Somebody taught me there’s no one reason for anything,” he said. “It’s accumulated, I guess. Back in the ’90s, people were telling me I should run for mayor when I was on the board back then.”
Gorruso said he didn’t because, at the time, he felt he did not have enough experience. Now, he said, he feels he has a much better perspective on the city and how to do business. He said he was particularly driven by the experience of his first budget process since returning to the board.
“The budget meetings were grueling,” he said. “They were tough. They were painful. It was pretty rapid. I was disappointed there weren’t more questions by members of the board.”
While Gorruso ultimately voted against the budget, which goes to the March ballot largely untouched by the Board of Aldermen, he admitted that he did not lobby for much in the way of cuts himself.
“I was dumbfounded,” he said. “I was shocked. I was surprised. I hadn’t been through a budget process in 25 years. When I did, we had our pencils out. We were going through office supplies, papers.”
Gorruso said he started speaking up more as the process went on, but found little support from the rest of the board when he challenged anything.
“If I couldn’t get it done on the board — I tried and I kept getting nowhere — I need to at least move into the mayor’s position and try to make cuts on that level,” he said.
Gorruso, 63, has run Sam’s Good News since 1999. He said his business experience is the chief quality he would bring to the mayor’s office.
“I’m not really in it to stir it up with anybody,” he said. “I think with what I know about business, now is the time to get in there and let my business experience go to work. It’s a wonderful city. I love Rutland. I’m so proud to say I’m from here.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.