PLAINFIELD — Gov. Phil Scott has declared August “Agritourism Month,” and he kicked the month off with a visit to a Plainfield beef farm known for producing award-winning highland cattle.

The governor held his weekly news conference at Greenfield Highland Beef, an American Scottish Highland beef business owned and operated by Janet Steward and Ray Shatney. The pair have been raising the brownish-orange cattle with long hair and big horns for decades. They were named the U.S. Small Business Association’s Vermont Family-owned Business of the Year in 2016 and have won numerous awards showing their cattle at national events.

