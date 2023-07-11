Washed out
Buy Now

A large section of Cold River Road in Shrewsbury is washed out due to floodwaters on Tuesday.

 Photo by BRENNA JEPSON

The sun might be shining, but the historic disaster Vermont is experiencing is still unfolding and people are asked to keep their own safety in mind, as well as look out for their neighbors.

“I want to make it perfectly clear, this is not over,” said Gov. Phil Scott at a news conference Tuesday.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0