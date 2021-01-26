The following is Gov. Phil Scott’s FY22 budget address, delivered online on Tuesday afternoon. It has been edited for space.
Last week, Joseph R. Biden was sworn in as our 46th President. This peaceful transfer of power was in stark contrast to the violent insurrection two weeks earlier — incited to undermine our Constitution and overturn the results of a free and fair election.
In the end, the Constitution was followed, and truth and democracy prevailed. But we cannot pretend it didn’t happen or sweep it under the rug.
The violence was a sobering sign of how fragile and fractured we’ve become, and just how easy it is for politicians and foreign adversaries to manipulate and mislead millions of Americans.
We must reflect on it and find a path forward that unites us.
This isn’t just the responsibility of elected officials. Every American of every race, creed and color — on the right, left and in the center of the political spectrum — has a personal responsibility to do their part to preserve our republic and its democratic principles.
It is up to each of us to strive towards a more perfect union and constantly work towards liberty and justice for all.
We must face the darkness of oppression, hate and injustice (the real enemies of America) with unity, love and truth; see differences of opinion, not as obstacles, but as an opportunity to listen and learn from each other; seek consensus whenever possible, compromise when necessary; and be comfortable agreeing to disagree because that keeps us talking, so we leave a healthy democracy for the next generation.
It is my hope that every American — those who voted for President Biden and those who didn’t — will come to the table; put the progress of our country ahead of partisanship; and not let this opportunity pass because the future of our nation truly depends upon our ability to come together.
I hope every Vermonter will do their part and I can assure you, this Vermonter will.
Turning to the work of state government, we must focus on the challenges created by the pandemic, as well as the problems we faced before — many of which have challenged us, and grown, for decades.
We must support our communities, children, businesses and health care system; care for our neighbors; and lead a recovery that reaches every county and brings equal economic opportunity to every Vermonter.
State spending that grew faster than Vermonters’ paychecks and pushed too many down the economic ladder is another longstanding challenge we’ve worked to reverse.
In the two years before I came to office, General Fund spending was growing at an average of about 3.75% a year. In the three years after, we held annual spending growth to about 1%, including two years without raising a single tax or fee.
It’s important to remember, we did this while increasing investment in our downtowns and villages, housing, child care, higher education, clean water, addressing climate change and more. We did it while improving the health of our UI Trust Fund and lowering rates for employers. And we did it while paying down debt in several areas and expanding reserves.
While we slowed spending growth — helping Vermonters keep more of what they earned — the economy grew. In fact, before the pandemic hit, we were on track to see the biggest surplus in our state’s history.
This better positioned us to weather the economic storm that hit.
Our commitment to saving lives, limiting spread of the virus and protecting our health care system has also put us in better economic shape than many other states.
And the federal funds we’ve received have been a critical lifeline, injecting billions into our economy to keep the doors of our hospitals, businesses, non-profits and childcare centers open.
All of this has allowed me to present a balanced budget to you today totaling $6.83 billion, which doesn’t increase taxes, raise existing fees or cut essential services. It includes $123 million over two years in state capital construction; $680 million in roads, bridges and other transportation projects; $1.99 billion in General Fund spending; and $1.89 billion for Pre-K-12 education.
We’ve also fully funded our retirement obligations this year. You should know, to do so, we needed $103 million more than last year, for a total payment of $381 million.
Overall, with the combined effort of state and federal officials, this budget makes enormous investments in immediate needs and to address long-term challenges so we can put ourselves back on a path to steadily grow our workforce, put more kids in schools, and help every region build a healthy economy and serve their families with the best education in the country.
While our fiscal picture looks better than expected we must recognize that is mostly due to billions of dollars of one-time federal stimulus money. This isn’t ongoing revenue, meaning it won’t be here next year, so we need to be smart about how it’s spent.
That’s why we must invest in areas that grow our economy or lower costs for the future. Let’s not fall into the trap of using it to create new programs we can’t afford after the federal money is gone.
We must remember, despite this rosy picture, COVID-19 is still impacting families and businesses. The promise of a future rebound doesn’t offer much consolation to those facing devastating losses and sustained unemployment. We know too many small businesses are on the brink — months, weeks and even days away from closing their doors for good. So, we must continue doing all we can to keep them open.
The latest round of federal funding, which includes more direct grants and loans to businesses, is an important step. But there are still many small employers who don’t qualify, which is why I proposed an additional $10 million lifeline for them in Budget Adjustment.
Unfortunately, this much needed lifeline for small businesses has met some resistance in the Legislature. I urge you: Please reconsider. They need and expect our help right now and we have the money to do it.
The farmers, producers, markets and co-ops that make up our food system need help too, so my budget puts an additional $3 million in the Working Lands program. This will help these businesses survive and will strengthen our supply chain.
But the challenges in this sector are significant, especially in meat processing — and we have to be able to feed ourselves — so let’s work together to find new ways to support and rebuild this important part of the economy.
I’ve also included a $10 million package to boost outdoor recreation in all 14 counties.
Through the pandemic, we have seen increased use of our trails, paths and parks as folks looked for healthy ways to get out of the house. Let’s make them even more attractive and accessible — while protecting our public lands — with $5 million to make much needed repairs and spruce up our recreational trails.
And our capital bill will fund new cabins and improve access to state lands for hunting, fishing, hiking and boating.
As much of a draw as these resources are, we continue to fall behind in tourism.
Vermont has the smallest marketing budget in the Northeast, spending about half as much as our next closest competitor. To fix this, let’s kick start a marketing fund with a $1 million, one-time appropriation. In future years, any rooms and meals tax revenue over and above what is projected would go into this fund to keep us competitive.
Let’s not forget this economic activity benefits Vermonters. In 2019, visitor spending supported over 31,000 jobs and injected $3 billion into our economy. The $373 million in tax revenue this generates, pays for about $1,400 in services for each Vermont household.
An increased investment here will not only deliver a strong return but will give a much-needed boost to our hospitality sector as they struggle to recover from the pandemic.
Investing in our downtowns and village centers is essential to growing regional economies in every county.
Last year, we proposed relief funds for a Better Places pilot program to help communities and businesses create outdoor spaces that met public health and local development needs. Unfortunately, it didn’t make it to my desk. However, nonprofits raised $90,000 to help towns in need. ... I’ve proposed an additional $5 million into this initiative, making it easier to access funding for revitalization and putting this money — and more Vermonters — to work in our communities right away.
Let’s also increase funding in the successful Downtown and Village Center Tax Credit program by $1.75 million, bringing the total investment to $4.75 million.
There has never been a more important time to support communities across the state than today. We can do that with initiatives like the Building Communities Grant Program in the capital bill.
Infrastructure investments also strengthen our communities and economy. We’ll continue that work with our transportation bill, including an additional $3.5 million paired with $1.5 million from the General Fund to boost our Downtown Transportation Fund. This money goes to projects that make downtowns more accessible, bringing more customers to their businesses, reducing carbon emissions and improving safety. And I’ll propose legislation to expand eligibility, giving nearly 40 more towns and villages the opportunity to make these improvements.
And our transportation bill includes record funding for our paving program, covering 360 miles, and in our bike and pedestrian program, which will finally complete the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, spurring economic activity for some of the most rural parts of the state.
It also funds 40 traffic safety projects, 71 roadway projects, and over 115 structural improvement projects — which includes finishing the Middlebury Tunnel. It provides $1 million to support a major infrastructure project at the Highgate airport and industrial area. And to help lower carbon emissions, it adds seven electric public transit busses, 228 Park & Ride spaces, and $5 million to accelerate our transition to electric and more fuel-efficient vehicles.
Beyond roads and bridges, we can also address important needs like broadband weatherization, and major IT and cybersecurity work that will better serve Vermonters.
Broadband is an area we know will grow the economy, increase equity and quality in education and expand our workforce. We’ve long agreed on these goals but struggled to find a way to get there. Let’s face it, if it were easy or affordable, we would have done it by now. Though the state has made steady progress, the reality is that it’s hard and very expensive to get to the last mile.
Even with the additional funding we have, it won’t be enough. So we are going to need the federal government to treat high-speed internet access the same way they did electricity in the Rural Electrification Act of 1936. The good news is they are talking about it and I believe with the help of our influential congressional delegation, they will follow through.
So, let’s invest the dollars we have to put ourselves in the best possible position to hit the ground running when federal money arrives.
The $20 million broadband package I’m presenting includes $2.5 million to extend internet to more Vermont homes; $1.5 million to help our local utility and communications districts plan for broadband buildout; and a nearly $16 million fund for grants and loans to expand broadband in the areas that need it.
And just like broadband, weatherization is an area where we’ve had a lot of agreement but not enough funding.
Our current programs help families and municipalities reduce energy costs, improve housing and move us towards our carbon emissions goals. So, I propose investing an additional $20 million to accelerate weatherization of homes for low- and moderate-income families, and — through the Vermont Housing Finance Agency — add private funding to expand the reach of these programs.
And we’ll put another $5 million for the State Energy Management Program to help towns make efficiency upgrades that will save taxpayers money down the road.
In total, we believe this $25 million package will generate nearly $70 million in weatherization projects and significantly increase the number of homes we weatherize.
And let’s not leave behind those who haven’t been able to afford small-scale renewable energy. Let’s put another $10 million towards an initiative to bring affordable, clean energy to those with low and moderate incomes. These initiatives will lower energy costs for Vermonters and municipalities and move us significantly towards our climate change goals.
We know housing isn’t just about energy costs because — from our biggest city to our smallest downtowns — a lack of affordable housing places a burden on families, and makes it difficult to keep people here and for employers to recruit workers.
As you might remember, three years ago we worked with VHCB to borrow $37 million, which has since leveraged almost $200 million to build new housing. This year, instead of borrowing, let’s direct $20 million to VHCB, which will help build even more homes.
As well, let’s invest another $1 million to help families purchase and rehab homes in communities that need the investment most. And as we work to ensure our state becomes more welcoming and diverse, let’s dedicate a portion of these funds to attract new homeowners who are black, indigenous and people of color.
That’s why my budget includes $500,000 to help the Department of Labor create a new tool to better connect job seekers with training programs, educational opportunities and good jobs. And we’ll continue to support VSAC’s Advancement Grants with an investment totaling $2.9 million giving workers practical, hands-on training for good jobs that don’t require college degrees.
We’ve also come together to recognize that a major contributor to the economic challenges we face is our aging population and shrinking workforce.
The best way to increase revenue is to add taxpayers, not new or higher taxes. And due to our success managing the pandemic, our state is even more attractive to people looking to escape big cities, for a safe and healthy place to live. So, let’s strike while the iron is hot and expand our remote and new worker programs.
In just two years, they have helped recruit 550 new Vermonters, growing our communities and schools. This represents $25 million in income and approximately $3 million in tax revenue — all with an initial investment of $1 million. That’s a 300% return.
That’s why my budget proposes another half-million dollars to make this program even more valuable by expanding our reach to a wider range of jobs and to people from more diverse backgrounds.
Our efforts to grow the workforce are tied directly to building the best education system in the country, from cradle to career — from affordable childcare for working parents and the draw of great public schools for young families with kids, to giving Vermonters the skills and training needed for good jobs, which helps businesses grow.
As I said in my Inaugural Address, we worked together to make childcare more affordable for lower income families and invested relief funds to keep our providers open and safe during the pandemic.
And, with my proposal to reorganize the Child Development Division, we can take steps to improve the system from within.
Similarly, with a change to our tax code we can level the playing field for Pre-K providers. Currently some programs are housed in tax-exempt schools and others in taxable properties, putting them on unequal footing. So, let’s exempt all of them from educational property taxes. This will reduce budget pressures on these programs, which can result in lower costs and more options for parents.
And I’ll once again propose we expand the lottery, generating as much as $3 million more each year by allowing new games like Keno in bars and restaurants, which we should dedicate to child care.
As I said two weeks ago, we have a moral imperative to rethink how we’re spending the nearly $2 billion that goes to PreK-12 and transform the system to give every student, the same chance to succeed.
This year that has to include tackling the impact of remote learning on our kids. So, the Agency of Education and Department of Health are working with school leaders on how to measure, and then address, the developmental gaps students might have.
This is critical work, and we can also invest one-time money for longer-term improvements.
There is no doubt our schools have and will continue to experience budget pressures in responding to this pandemic. However, with the federal funds we have, I’m confident we can fully fund school budgets and make progress on school building maintenance that’s been deferred over the last two decades — all without raising statewide property tax rates.
We all know our state college system has been on an unsustainable trajectory for many years.
Since coming to office, I’ve repeatedly proposed increased funding for the Vermont State Colleges — sometimes these requests were met and other times we settled for less. But you, the Legislature, have shown a renewed interest and I’m a willing partner.
So, my budget proposes $20 million in addition to their $30-million base appropriation, giving Vermont State Colleges a total of $139 million in state and federal funds in two years.
We do, however, have to be realistic. Like our pension system, our state colleges need restructuring as well. It’s my hope the State College Board, in partnership with the Legislature, will continue working to address the underlying structural issues we face.
Because this is a one-year bridge, with one-time money, and we know this level of funding is not sustainable.
Healthy families and safe communities are critical to a strong economy, so seeing Vermonters struggle with food insecurity during the pandemic has been troubling.
While we have more work to do, we acted quickly and have fed over 64,000 households through the SEOC and delivered over one million meals to those experiencing homelessness with the help of partners.
One of those initiatives, the Everyone Eats Program, has not only supported those in need but has provided income for hard-hit restaurants, farmers and other food producers. That’s why I’ve requested an additional $3.2 million in Budget Adjustment to keep this important program going while we continue to recover.
We’ll also continue our efforts to further improve policing in Vermont.
But this has to be a partnership, built on trust and accountability between lawmakers, law enforcement and their communities, which is why I’m funding initiatives that help us build on years of work by the Vermont State Police, local departments, and advocates. This includes body cameras for all State sworn officers and in the Department of Corrections, and helps us modernize and implement our use of force policy to protect Vermonters and officers alike.
Our equity work can’t just be about policing and criminal justice, so this budget also expands our Office of Racial Equity. And we’ve put forward several proposals to address inequity and systemic bias in the areas of housing, education, workforce recruitment and more.
To my friends in the Legislature: How we choose to proceed, the priorities we choose to set and how we spend one-time money will have a lasting impact on Vermont.
If we’re cautious, we can solve problems and fund projects that have been stalled for years, improving communities, services, outcomes and state government itself. And we can lay the foundation for an economic resurgence around the state, without having to ask more from taxpayers to do so.
However, if we don’t learn from past mistakes, and choose to use one-time money to create ongoing obligations that we can’t afford in the future, we’ll be forced to increase the burden on working Vermonters, slowing our recovery and missing an incredible opportunity.
If we can work together — put the politics and partisan agendas aside — we can pass a budget that could truly transform the future and set us on a path that supports all Vermonters in every corner of our state.
One that helps to create equal opportunities in our schools, supports our communities, upgrades our infrastructure, builds more affordable housing, grows our workforce, and so much more. All without any new taxes, fully funded with what we have available to us today.
The challenge and the opportunity before us are great, but I know — as we always have — together, we will rise to meet both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.