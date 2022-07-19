Gov. Phil Scott says economic development is a complex issue his administration is attacking from multiple angles.
“All the pieces have to fit together and have to be worked on in unison to be successful,” he said at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland.
For example, Scott said one of the biggest challenges before the state overall is workforce development. To get Vermont more skilled workers, he said his administration is trying to attract individuals from out of state. One of the challenges to getting them here is a lack of adequate housing, he said. Compounding the issue is a lack of workers to build new housing, according to the Republican governor.
Scott held his weekly news conference in Rutland to announce 12 grants totaling $3.5 million for a second round of projects funded by the capital investment program, as well as his overall economic development efforts.
The only grant discussed in any detail at the news conference, though, was one announced in the last month’s first round: $345,462 for the Paramount Theatre’s expansion.
The Paramount is raising money for a $5.5 million project that will include bathrooms; improvements to accessibility and energy efficiency; along with upgrades to the facade, lobby, box office and concession stand. On top of that, the Paramount is using the interconnected Richardson building to create a 4,000-square-foot “multi-use venue.”
“Think of conferences, nonprofit fundraisers, workforce development, private parties,” Paramount Executive Director Eric Mallette said by way of explanation.
Mallette said work should start late this year. The upgrades should take three to four years to complete, he said.
Once completed, Mallette said the expansion is expected to quickly add $650,000 to the Paramount’s estimated $2 million annual impact on the local economy.
“If the pandemic was lemons, a project like this one, supported by the governor and his team in Montpelier, this is the lemonade,” Mallette said.
Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein said when the program was launched last year, it got a much stronger response than expected.
“We received over 100 applications and $90 million in funding requests with only $10 million available,” she said.
This year, the program has $40 million to disburse, Goldstein said.
Grants in the round of funding announced Tuesday — none of which came to Rutland County — included $500,000 each for the Babaroosa Immersive Art Experience in Essex; a new exhibition space at the Shelburne Museum; and a new manufacturing space for the Windsor County-based TenFold Engineering.
The Petra Cliffs project in Burlington received $416,448; and the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury received $413,921 to build a 6,080-square-foot addition. Randolph Daycare and Orange County Parent Child Center received $328,622 to renovate a vacant two-story building; and Champlain College got $304,255 to renovate and repurpose one of its buildings.
Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation received $232,468 to renovate the “Bogner building” in Newport to house a manufacturing business. High Street & Green in Brattleboro received $114,60 for facade improvements and renovation of a commercial building. Greater Rockingham Area Services landed $72,054 toward replacing its boiler.
Lastly, World Learning Inc. in Brattleboro received $62,000 to convert six dormitories into transitional housing for refugees. The Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro received $32,699 for a new heating and ventilation system.
