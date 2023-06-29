Art in all shapes, sizes and forms is being created at Castleton University this week thanks to the return of the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont Arts Institute.
Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, GIV is a nonprofit that hosts intensive summer residencies for high school students. They run for one to two weeks and focus on specific areas of study.
Of the eight residencies this summer, which are held each year at college campuses statewide, some of the institute focuses include health and medicine, technology and design, global issues and math, among others.
GIV Executive Director Elizabeth Frascoia said there are more than 515 students enrolled in GIV’s programs this year. At the moment, five of the eight institutes are in session, she said.
“We’ve got engineers making and testing waterwheels and wind turbines. At the Entrepreneurship Institute they are working on business ideas in small teams,” Frascoia said. “Technology and Design is happening at Champlain College. The (other) night they were doing a design challenge where they were working on iterative thinking. ... Global Issues and Youth Action students are learning all kinds of cool things about dialogue and collaboration.”
The Arts Institute, which began Monday, is the oldest and largest of the institutes and, this year, has more than 140 students enrolled.
Corey Harrower, director of the Arts Institute, said the first few days have been fantastic and that students, as usual, have jumped right into the swing of things.
“It's a total privilege to get to work with these young folks, learn with them and learn from them. And the readiness and eagerness that they bring gives us incredible momentum right from the first day,” Harrower said.
The Arts Institute is structured so that attending students choose two classes to take for the two-week program. Some of this year’s options include basket weaving, improv comedy, papier mâché mask-making, and figure drawing.
One thing that makes GIV’s model unique, according to Harrower, is the workshops that students can host or participate in.
Harrower stressed that workshops, which are held a few times a day and can be hosted by staff or GIV participants, demonstrate that everyone at GIV is an “equal and valuable community member” and that everyone can learn from one another.
“The thing that I love most about GIV is that it affirms the importance of young people in our society and the brilliance, creativity and honesty of young people. I think that we don't listen to young people enough,” Harrower said. “(GIV) demonstrates to students that they are essential to the creation of this specific community.”
Keaton Tarbell, a 15-year-old Arts Institute student from Middletown Springs, is taking Music Expo and Experimental Film for her two courses. She said she’s learning a lot about the production of both mediums.
“This is an amazing place to discover things. You’re not (told), ‘This is what you have to do.’ If there are things in front of you, you can do them,” Tarbell said. “I’m learning about music. I’m learning a lot of collaborative skills … I mean, all great artists didn’t get where they are alone.”
She added that as a transfeminine person, she has found GIV to the most accepting environment for queer people that she had ever been in.
“(GIV) is all about self-expression. Art is about self-expression,” she said.
Come the end of the program on July 9, the Arts Institute will host its annual end-of-institute showcase, where parents and guests are invited to see what their children have been working on.
And in celebration of GIV’s 40th year, an anniversary party open to all members of the public and GIV’s over 12,000 alumni will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. at Castleton University’s Fine Arts Center on July 29. The event will feature performances from alumni, a contra dance, food trucks, a photo booth, a 40th anniversary retrospective film and much more.
Tickets for the event are available for purchase at giv.org/40-years-of-giv as is a link to donate to the organization.
“We are putting a call out and gathering alumni of all ages and friends of GIV,” Frascoia said. “We’re going to be celebrating all the many things that have gone on across 40 years — the learning experiences, the fun, and the people.”