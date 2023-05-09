CASTLETON — Castleton University’s Granger-Moulton Museum and Learning Laboratory has announced that when the museum officially opens this September, it will be the home of a unique collection of local Indigenous American artifacts — the oldest of which dates over 11,000 years old.
Named after the steeplejack who curated the assemblage during the 1920s through the 1940s, the Ryland Benford Collection features artifacts, including stone projectile points and other tools made by Indigenous people who lived around Lake Bomoseen and surrounding areas.
The roughly 600-item collection was donated by Benford’s grandson, Kevin Tredwell, of Hubbardton.
According to CU’s Director of Archaeology Matthew Moriarty, the items in the collection were discovered well before the prevalence of modern archaeology in Vermont and prior to Lake Bomoseen becoming a popular vacation destination.
“One thing that I don’t know that everyone is fully appreciative of is, the fact that Lake Bomoseen has tremendous time depth of Native American history. The earliest artifact in this collection is about 12,000 years old,” Moriarty said. “That particular artifact comes from Crystal Beach, which is a big destination on the eastern shore of the lake. Folks don’t necessarily realize that is a site that Native Americans were coming to 12,000 years ago.”
The Granger-Moulton Museum, which was established last year in partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities, is focused on highlighting the local history of Native Americans, African Americans and women.
Moriarty said the Benford Collection will become part of the museum’s permanent collection, which, along with other exhibits, are being developed with community stakeholders and local Native American groups — including Chief Roger Longtoe Sheehan, of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe.
He added another piece that makes this collection so significant is because Benford identified specific sites where discoveries of these artifacts had been made. He did so with a code system that Tredwell later interpreted in the 1980s with the help of Shelley Hight, of the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.
Ellen Moriarty, outreach coordinator for the museum’s Castleton Hidden History Project, added that since most collections from the same span of time as the Benford Collection don’t have exact location data, these artifacts are particularly significant to the story of Central Vermont.
“Because this collection has that kind of information with it, it lets us say so much more about those artifacts and gives us more information to share with the community,” she said. “This (collection) really fills in this whole sweep of time for Central Vermont that we don’t necessarily have a lot of evidence for just because not a lot of excavation has been done at other sites.”
Matthew Moriarty added that the collection will be a great tool for students in many ways, allowing students to see and compare materials up close, catalog items with 3D scanning technology and curate exhibits, among other things.
“One of the goals at the museum is to provide an outlet for student projects. We have a lot of students interested in history and archaeology, geography and museums. This is a great opportunity for them to help design exhibits, do local research and, most importantly, be part of the educational outreach that’s going on in our community,” he said.
In an April 27 press release, Tredwell said he felt displaying the collection at a local museum was very much in line with his grandfather’s hopes for the artifacts.
“Ryland hoped that someone would eventually display his collection under glass and give him credit for finding and collecting it,” Tredwell said in the release. “It would mean a lot to know that this finally happened in Castleton, as he was born in Hydeville.”
Matthew Moriarty expressed his and the museum’s gratitude for the donation, adding that the collection will help contextualize the continuing history of Native Americans in the Castleton area.
“We want to emphasize that this is like an ongoing history. Native Americans are still very much here. We want to talk about the contact period and many more historical events. It’s a rich story, and it’s going to take us years to develop a lot of these topics,” he said.
