CASTLETON — Castleton University’s Granger-Moulton Museum and Learning Laboratory has announced that when the museum officially opens this September, it will be the home of a unique collection of local Indigenous American artifacts — the oldest of which dates over 11,000 years old.

Named after the steeplejack who curated the assemblage during the 1920s through the 1940s, the Ryland Benford Collection features artifacts, including stone projectile points and other tools made by Indigenous people who lived around Lake Bomoseen and surrounding areas.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

