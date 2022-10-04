Rutland Mental Health
The Community Care Network headquarters in Rutland is seen here Tuesday. Rutland Mental Health Service, a part of CCN, has begun the process to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic with a four-year, $3.9 million grant.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

Almost $4 million in federal money has been aimed at mental health services in Rutland County.

Rutland Mental Health Service, a part of Community Care Network, has begun the process to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic with a four-year, $3.9 million grant.

