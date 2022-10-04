Almost $4 million in federal money has been aimed at mental health services in Rutland County.
Rutland Mental Health Service, a part of Community Care Network, has begun the process to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic with a four-year, $3.9 million grant.
Community Care Network CEO Dick Courcelle likened the structure to the federally qualified health center system that Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region is under, saying it would open up new funding mechanisms that would help them address the shortage of mental health care in the area.
“This is a transformational program for this agency,” he said.
The four-year grant is aimed at supporting recovery from mental illness and/or substance abuse disorders regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.
Organizations in the program provide crisis services, treatment planning, screening, assessment, diagnosis, risk assessment, outpatient mental health and substance use services, targeted case management, outpatient primary care screening and monitoring, community-based mental health care for veterans, peer and family support, and services and psychiatric rehabilitation services.
All of that, Courcelle said, takes place in a context of working closely with other care organizations and having systems in communication with each other to cut back on gaps in care — a “whole-person approach.”
Laura Kass, chief services officer, said this will be the first time Rutland Mental Health has offered medication-assisted treatment for substance abuse.
“That will work very well with the services we do offer in substance abuse,” she said. “It’ll be a nice complement.”
Peer veteran services will be another new area for the organization.
“We really don’t do anything with veterans,” she said. “We want to be able to help collaborate with them as needed, if needed.”
The addition of a half-time nurse practitioner will allow Rutland Mental Health to do limited primary care services.
“People with severe and persistent mental illness who have a difficult time going to the primary care offices get dropped for no-shows,” she said. “They’re missing out on screenings. ... Some of these folks have not been to the doctor’s (office) in years.”
Courcelle said patients are spending months on waiting lists for mental health services and that the grant will let them add staff.
“We will build intermediary services,” he said. “Psychiatry is even more problematic because there’s a nationwide shortage of psychiatrists.”
In an unrelated development, the organization also is poised to take over the Courcelle Brothers building on North Street Extension, which has been largely unused since the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department moved its office to the Rutland Recreation Community Center.
When the federal government decommissioned the former reserve center, it was gifted to the city on the condition it be used for recreational purposes.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously on Monday to lease the building to Community Care Network pending approval by the National Park Service. City officials said they have been given indications that approval likely would happen because CCN will use the building for senior-oriented services is offers in partnership with the recreation department.
“Nothing is easy with the federal government, but this one they’ve paved the way for us,” Courcelle said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
