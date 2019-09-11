City firefighters are getting newer and better tools for tearing your car apart.
Rutland City Fire Chief James Larsen said the gear funded by a $47,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency replaces outdated equipment used for extricating people from wrecked vehicles. Larsen said some of the department’s equipment is more than 40 years old, and that the technology for extrication gear has changed alongside that of the cars from which people need to be extricated.
“The metals are totally different — they’re engineered, high-tensile strength metal,” Larsen said of the frames firefighters are called on to cut open or pry apart. ... We have cars that are made on a computer nowadays.”
Larsen said the newer gear is also battery powered.
“You had to have a gasoline generator — very big, very heavy, very bulky,” he said. “While the new equipment is heavy as well, there will be no gasoline fumes to deal with.”
Larsen said anyone who has ever struggled with a battery-powered drill that wouldn’t hold a charge should have no fear about the extrication equipment fizzling out.
“We used them all day at Earle’s Truck Repair,” he said. “We did an all-day extrication drill and they lasted for hours. Our extrications don’t typically take hours.”
Even if there had not been any technological changes, Larsen said much of the gear would still need to be replaced.
“The equipment this is going to replace is no longer serviceable,” he said. “It couldn’t even have routine maintenance done because the manufacturer no longer supports the product and doesn’t have replacement parts.”
Larsen said the grant comes with a 5% local match requirement, which he said he expects to cover out of the department’s equipment fund.
In the meantime, Larsen said he is still waiting for word on the $1 million federal grant expected to fund the purchase of a new tower ladder truck.
