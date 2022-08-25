Officials at the airport industrial park are working on crossing the road.
Vermont’s congressional delegation and Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced jointly this week that Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region had received a $89,746 Northern Borders Regional Commission grant to develop manufacturing properties.
CEDRR Executive Director Lyle Jepson said the money will go toward a water line that will allow the park to expand onto 40 acres on the other side of Route 7B.
“That is a piece of the puzzle to bringing water from what is called phase one to phase two,” Jepson said. “That would provide for an opportunity for potential future development. ... We have found in the last few months there are business ready to grow, ready to expand, and there are not facilities to do that.”
Particularly in demand, Jepson said, are facilities with loading docks and three-phase power. He said flexible space was important.
“There are businesses that only need 1,500 square feet and some that need 20,000 square feet,” he said.
Jepson said they still have some work to do before the water connection is fully funded. He said they are expecting to spend around $500,000, and that the next step is to apply for $400,000 from the federal Economic Development Administration.
“There’s ledge right there that’ll need to be punched through,” he said. “It’s an expensive process to make it happen, but it’s a perfect location.”
David Loseby, of Tuttle Publishing, said the Rutland Airport Business Park Owners Association, of which he is president, is eager to see the line go in. In the short term, he said they are hoping to entice Vermont Wood Pellet Co. to hook on by offering the manufacturer a more robust water supply. More specific plans, he said, should to take shape after they get to the other side.
“That’s the next step of the process,” he said. “Once we have the water and cross the street, that’s going to open it up. ... I know there has been some interest. Nothing has come to fruition yet. We’re certainly excited to finally be able to have this opportunity. There’s some pretty prime locations there.”
Other grants from the same funding round included $817,908 for a redevelopment project aimed at pedestrian-friendly development in Winooski; $346,223 for Porter Medical Center to create a simulation lab to train health care workers; and $350,000 to rehabilitation of the Sanborn Bridge in Lyndon, while creating a 1.5-acre riverfront park adjacent to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.