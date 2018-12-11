MONTPELIER — Up to $90,000 in grant money to make food safer and farming more affordable is available from the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.
Grants of between $2,000 and $5,000 are available for two programs — Food Safety Projects and Farming Sustainability — and are designed to help eligible farmers and food businesses upgrade their operations and improve the stability of their businesses. The application period for both programs is Jan. 7-31.
“There is a major federal change underway in the produce safety world and the agency wants Vermont farmers to be equipped and prepared for that change. These grants will help our farmers,” said Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts in a release.
About 48 million people in the U.S. (1 in 6) get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die each year from food-borne illnesses, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a significant public health burden that is largely preventable, officials said.
To address the problem, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Safety Modernization Act is transforming the nation’s food safety system by shifting the focus from responding to food-borne illness to preventing it. The FDA has finalized seven major rules to implement FSMA. The agency said the safety of the food supply is a shared responsibility at many different points in the global supply chain for human and animal foods. The FSMA rules propose clear and specific actions that must be taken to prevent contamination.
To help farmers and food producers conform to the new regulations, $60,000 in Vermont Produce Safety Improvement Grants are available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and the Castanea Foundation LLC. It is the third round of the Produce Safety Improvement Grant program. Because of the federal funding source, this round will focus on safety improvements for materials, supplies and labor but cannot fund construction or construction supplies. Applicants must grow, harvest, pack or hold covered produce as defined by the product safety rules and have average annual produce sales of more than $26,999 during the past three years. Recipients of previous PSIG awards do not qualify for this round.
Eligible use of the funds includes improving:
— The harvesting, washing, packing and storage of materials and supplies, and storage of monitoring and control devices.
— Health and hygiene needs, such as hand-washing stations, cleaning and sanitization tools, signage, and compost and manure handling improvements.
— Training and record-keeping of materials and systems.
Due to the high demand for PSIG opportunities in the previous two rounds, funds will now be awarded through a competitive application process. Details of the VAAFM Produce Program and the RFP for this grant round are available at www.agriculture.vermont.gov/ProduceSafetyGrants.
Questions related to the Produce Safety Improvement Grants or the FSMA Produce Safety rule should be directed to Kathryn Donovan at 585-4571 or email AGR.SpecialtyCrops@vermont.gov.
Local Food Market Development Grants totaling $30,000 will be available to assist Vermont farmers, businesses and value-chain facilitators for projects that address challenges and risks associated with scaling up to meet new market demands. To qualify for funding, applicants must either be a Vermont producer in pursuit of institutional or direct retail market development or a value-chain facilitator that will directly support Vermont producers’ access to institutional and wholesale market expansion.
Eligible use of the funds includes:
— Infrastructure development of on-farm capital improvements, and equipment purchases.
— Technology needs for accounting, tracking, sales software, website and app development.
— Market access and development of innovative solutions, logistics and distribution.
The details of the VAAFM Local Food Market Development grant and RFP are now available at www.agriculture.vermont.gov/LocalFoodMarketDevelopment.
Questions related to the Local Food Market Development grants should be directed to Alissa Matthews at 505-1661 or email Alissa.Matthews@vermont.gov.
stephen.mills
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.