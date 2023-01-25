Come Alive Outside is looking to get more people outside.
The organization dedicated to promoting outdoor recreation among local youth has received a $75,000 Vermont Community Foundation grant to help challenged populations access the outdoors.
A total of $4.8 million in grants were awarded to 30 organizations around the state to “address COVID-19 disparities and advance health equity in their communities,” according to the Vermont Department of Health.
“The same populations that face the highest health inequities are the same populations that are underserved in outdoor recreation,” said Executive Director Arwen Turner on Wednesday. “It’s not as simple as going outside. When you think about the comfort of going outside, representation matters. Think of who you have seen on the covers of outdoor magazines. Think about who you have seen in ads for mountain climbing.”
While Come Alive Outside isn’t in a position to widen the demographic targeted in the outdoor recreation industry’s marketing, Turner said it is poised to reach out to the populations missed in that narrow focus.
“Come Alive Outside is not here to be everything to all populations,” she said. “What we’re really good at is connecting people.”
Turner said they are creating a new staff position for outreach work and already have begun working with the Homeless Prevention Center, bringing information on Come Alive Outside’s programs to people temporarily housed in local hotels and talking about transportation to outdoor events. Other groups Turner said they expect to work with include Vermont Cares, Outright Vermont, ARC Rutland Area and Social Tinkering.
Social Tinkering also was announced as receiving a Vermont Community Foundation grant. Founder Jeannette Langston said the group is getting $50,000 to expand its “JEDI Movement” into a statewide program. The program brings together members of populations that struggle with inequality to offer first-hand perspectives on the barriers they face on accessing health care, education, housing and other needs, as well as how to remove those barriers.
“Social Tinkering sees chronic loneliness as a foundational societal problem, exacerbated by the pandemic, that causes many health issues for individuals, families, and communities,” Langston wrote in an email. “This is especially true for people who are marginalized and discriminated against. When people feel seen and valued, and feel like they belong, they become healthier and will thrive. By centering the voices of the people closest to the systemic issues and -isms we focus on, we can all work together to heal chronic loneliness and increase health equity.”
The grant recipients were:
