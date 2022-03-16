Graphic Edge’s rebranding should be nothing but good news for the local facility, the company’s CEO said Wednesday.
Graphic Edge bought Keith’s II in 2014 and was itself bought by ASB Sports in 2019. ASB is consolidating its subsidiary companies under the name “Game One.”
“We have several companies across the country and are continuing to add more to our portfolio,” Game One CEO Jayme Wisely said. “They were continuing to operate under their local brands.”
The company primarily provides sportswear for school teams, and Wisely said they found that schools preferred dealing with a company with a single-brand identity rather than working with the Indiana-based Graphic Edge as well as Universal Athletic in Montana and Bumblebee Sports in Kentucky, even if they were all branches of the same corporation.
Wisely said the Rutland facility, on Seward Road, employs about 50 people and will continue to operate at least at its current level.
“We fully believe in what they’re doing down there and how they’re doing it,” he said. “We’re growing rapidly and one of our greatest challenges is staying ahead of the growth so we’ll be pushing a lot of volume to them.”
Game One contracts with 13,000 schools and other organizations in 38 states, according to the company’s promotional materials.
“We are always concerned when a national company comes and purchases a local business, or one we think of as local,” said Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR).
Jepson said fears that the local facility might be consolidated into oblivion have gone unrealized, and that he looked forward to seeing what the rebranding would do for the company.
Wisely said the entire industry took a hit during the pandemic, but the continuation of school sports kept it from being as damaging as it might have been. He said they recovered their 2020 losses in 2021 and are on track for a record year in 2022.
“Our organization in Rutland is an important part of our business,” he said. “We value all our team members there.”
