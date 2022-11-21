CLARENDON — Another Vermont cemetery has reported damage to gravestones.
Vermont State Police said they’re looking for information about who caused damage to several grave markers on Friday night at the East Clarendon Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CLARENDON — Another Vermont cemetery has reported damage to gravestones.
Vermont State Police said they’re looking for information about who caused damage to several grave markers on Friday night at the East Clarendon Cemetery.
Police learned of the damage on Saturday. They believe an older model of Ford Ranger drove over several stones, damaging the stones, as well as its own left headlight, front bumper and undercarriage.
Anyone with information is asked to email Trooper Charles Gardner at charles.gardner@vermont.gov, or call 802-773-9101.
Lane Douglass, superintendent of the East Clarendon Cemetery, said seven stones were damaged.
“One was knocked off of its base and knocked into another stone probably about 12 feet away and then one got rolled underneath the vehicle,” he said. “That one went probably 20 feet while underneath the vehicle.”
He said he doesn’t believe any of the stones were broken, but many were chipped. They’ll need to be reset by a monument company using a lift, he said.
“They were going down the side road and definitely turned right into the graves,” he said. “It looked very intentional so I don’t know if it was a drunk driver or kids or what. I have no idea.”
This is the first time Douglass said he can recall graves being damaged like this.
“Our shed was broken into, probably 15 or 20 years ago, but outside of that, we’ve never had trouble,” he said.
Fixing the damage will be up to the cemetery. He hasn’t estimated yet what the cost will be, and plans to contact families once he identifies whose gravestones were damaged.
One was knocked into its face, leaving it unreadable for the time being.
Earlier this month, Rutland City officials reported 30 gravestones being smashed by vandals at the West Street Cemetery. The damage is believed to have occurred around Halloween.
According to the Bennington Banner, about 200 gravestones were knocked over, and in some cases broken, at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street in late October.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.