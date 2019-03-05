Voters in the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union approved each of its proposed budgets for the year.
Ira School District voters approved a $52,000 decrease in its budget, largely due to a $23,000 drop in prior-year carryover, coming to rest at $657,528.
Rutland Town approved its $7.9 million school budget, with $15,533 in equalized per pupil spending, a 5.15 percent increase from last year.
The towns of West Rutland, Poultney and Proctor approved the Quarry Valley Unified Union School District's $17.6 million budget, and voters in the Wells Springs Unified Union School District approved the $4.8 million budget for the towns of Wells and Middletown Springs.
