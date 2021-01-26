School districts in the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union are all presenting relatively flat budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.
GRCSU is composed of Quarry Valley Unified Union School District, Wells Springs School District and Rutland Town School District. (RTSD’s budget was previously covered in a story published in the Herald on Jan. 22.)
Providing a broad overview, GRCSU business manager Louis Milazzo said all budgets benefited from surplus funds accumulated owing to COVID-19 closures last year.
Regarding staff salaries, he noted that, for the second year, GRCSU does not have a settled contract for teachers and support staff.
He added that all administrators across the supervisory union have agreed to take a zero percent salary increase for this budgetary year.
Milazzo said he based tax rate calculations for the budgets on a tax yield of $10,763, which was forecasted by the state last month. However, he noted that earlier this week, the state suggested it might keep the yield flat at $10,998, or possibly increase it to $11,239. A higher yield translates to a lower tax rate.
According to Milazzo, keeping a flat yield would decrease the proposed tax rate by approximately 3 cents, and a yield of $11,239 would decrease it by another 3 cents.
Superintendent Chris Sell said administrators and school board members worked develop budgets that were mindful of the “financial impact that COVID has taken on our communities.”
“Our goal was to develop budgets that would continue to provide the resources necessary to provide a high-quality education for all of our students without placing a large burden on our communities,” he wrote in a email.
Quarry Valley Unified Union School District
Taxpayers in Quarry Valley, which serves the towns of Poultney, Proctor and West Rutland, will be looking at an essentially flat budget this Town Meeting Day.
The proposed expenditure budget for fiscal year 2022 is $18,420,200, up 1.51% from the current year. Education spending is down 0.12%. Education spending per equalized pupil is $16,529, a decrease of 1.07%, placing it below the projected state average of $17,612.
The district gained approximately 10 equalized pupils, roughly a 1% increase.
“We have seen this trend (increase in enrollment) across the GRCSU over the past couple of years,” Sell stated. “While there are many factors to consider, we attribute some of this to the great communities within which our schools reside.”
The budget reflects an increase of one staff member, which was previously grant funded, but now is funded locally. Two other positions vacated last year, were left unfilled.
The district was able to kept the budget relatively flat thanks to a larger than normal surplus from fiscal year 2020, and a $135,000 increase in tuition revenue.
The refinancing of a lease related to renewable energy upgrades resulted in a one-time expense of $77,000 in this budget, but will save the district $45,000 over the next 10 years.
The equalized tax rate is $1.52. After the application of the common level of appraisal — a metric used by the state to determine local tax rates — Poultney’s estimated tax rate is $1.55, up nearly 5 cents, or 3.2%. In Proctor, the estimated tax rate after CLA is $1.52, up just over 1 cent, or 1%. West Rutland will see around a 5-cent, or 4.1%, increase in its tax rate after CLA to sit at $1.43.
In addition to the budget, there are two extra ballot items. One will ask voters to appropriate 20% of the fiscal year 2021 surplus to athletic and extracurricular programs. The other will ask for approval to appropriate 50% of the same surplus to the capital maintenance reserve fund. The total amount of the surplus was not currently unavailable, according to Milazzo.
The district will hold a virtual informational meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 on Google Meet and by phone. All budget articles will be voted on by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day, March 2.
Wells Springs School District
Taxpayers in Well Springs, which serves the towns of Wells and Middletown Springs, can also expect a flat budget; however, tax rates for Wells residents will see a significant increase.
The proposed expenditure budget for fiscal year 2022 is $5,097,893, down 0.02% from the current year. Education spending per equalized pupil is projected to be $17,743, a 3.1% decrease, which still sits just above the projected state average.
On the expense side, the district benefited from a lower than normal assessment from GRCSU for special education, as well as a $64,000 decrease in secondary tuition costs.
The equalized tax rate for Middletown Springs is $1.63. After CLA, the tax rate is projected to be $1.65, about a 1-cent, or 1.02%, increase.
The equalized tax rate for Wells is $1.54. After CLA, the tax rate is projected to be $1.63, up almost 12 cents, or nearly 8%.
Milazzo explained the disparity in tax rates are a result of Wells having not yet reached the unified tax rate set when the district was created under Act 46. The town was also paying the base tuition rate for secondary school choice students — a benefit which ceased with Act 46. the result was a tax rate that Milazzo characterized as “artificially deflated.”
“Taxpayers knew … that they were going to be seeing increases over the next few years because of the merger,” he said. “We would have had to drop education spending by another $200,000 even to make any impact on the Wells tax rate,” Milazzo said.
The district will hold a virtual informational meeting on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. on Google Meet and by phone. All budget articles will be voted on by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day March 2.
Ira School District
In Ira, the proposed expenditure budget for fiscal year 2022 is $673,941. Education spending per equalized pupil is slated to be $15,840, a 2.7% increase, but still below the projected state average.
The town, which has no schools of its own, allows its K-12 student residents full school choice to any public or approved independent school in or out of state. The budget, then, is effectively tuition costs, as well as assessments paid to the supervisory union, the later of which were down by almost $8,000.
Milazzo said enrollment numbers in the town have been steadily decreasing for the past decade or more. The current estimated count for K-12 students residing in the town is 34.
“The big problem with Ira is, their budget’s getting so small that any impact dollar-wise has a huge percentage impact,” he said. “If they tuition is secondary student, you’re looking at a tuition of anywhere between $15 to $17,000. And percentage wise, that’s almost a 3% impact on the budget. So, luckily, they were seeing a decrease in enrollment, which has resulted in the expense being down.”
Despite that savings, a lack of a surplus to carry over to this budget resulted in a $17,000, or 2.7%, increase in education spending.
The estimated tax rate is looking to climb 5% to $1.47. After the CLA, the tax rate is projected to be $1.53, an increase of 6.1%.
The district will hold a virtual informational meeting at 7 p.m. March 1 on Google Meet and by phone. All budget articles will be voted on by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day March 2.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
