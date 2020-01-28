The proposed budgets for Quarry Valley Unified District and the Wells Springs Unified School District show increases for fiscal year 2021.
Both districts are part of the Great Rutland Central Supervisory Union, which serves the towns of Proctor, West Rutland, Poultney, Ira, Middletown Springs, Wells and Rutland Town.
Rutland Town School’s budget was presented Jan. 28 in a separate article.
The proposed budget for the Quarry Valley District is $18,146,238, a 3% increase. Spending per equalized pupil is up 1.91% to $16,688.15.
The estimated adjusted tax rate for Poultney is $1.52, up around $0.07 from last year. In Proctor, the tax rate is projected to rise around $0.04 to sit at $1.52. West Rutland’s tax rate will see about a $0.02 increase to $1.39.
Quarry Valley is comprised of Proctor Elementary and Junior-Senior High School, Poultney Elementary and High School and West Rutland School.
According to GRCSU Business Manager Louis Milazzo, several staffing cuts helped offset expenses to keep the budget from climbing more than 3% higher than last year. Like other districts in the supervisory union, special education staffing needs and increasing contractual wages and benefits were the main drivers.
The proposed budget for the Wells Springs Unified School District is $5,098,999, up 5.82%. The cost per equalized pupil is $18,317.59, a 12.76% increase.
The estimated adjusted tax rate for Middletown Springs is $1.65, an increase of almost 20 cents from last year. For Wells, the tax rate will be $1.50, about a 13 cent increase.
Wells Springs is made up of Wells Village School and Middletown Springs Elementary.
Milazzo once again pointed to health care costs, wages and other benefits as a large portion of the increase. Another factor was secondary tuition, or tuition the district pays to send students to a school outside the district.
“Secondary tuition is the other major driver for Wells Springs expense due mostly because the class going into seventh grade (tuition) is a lot larger than the current 12th grade that is graduating.”
Milazzo added, “Unlike the other two districts, Wells Springs is showing an increase in education spending that is far more than the increase in expense. Spending per pupil is up ... due to a decrease in equalized pupils and a decrease in local surplus revenue.”
He said the district used $226,000 in surplus funds last year to help lower taxes, but that surplus is no longer available.
The town of Ira, which does not have any schools, but sends students to GRCSU schools is looking at a proposed budget of $710,903, up 8.12% more than last year. Factors contributing to the increase include a higher tuition rate and a larger number of students in the town.
The budgets include two new staff positions: a special educator and a psychologist. The estimated total cost with salary and benefits is $172,000, and will be spread across all districts in the GRCSU. School Board Chairman Matt Branchaud said a second psychologist was needed; there is currently only one psychologist for all seven schools in the supervisory union.
However, Branchaud was less inclined to defend rising health care costs, calling the increases an “outrage” and “unacceptable.” He explained that costs for health insurance coverage for staff and teachers in the supervisory union has shot up more than 20% during the past two years.
“You can’t operate like this,” he said.
