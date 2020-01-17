The Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union is going to take its time selecting its next superintendent.
The union is made up of Rutland Town School, Proctor Elementary and Junior-Senior High School, West Rutland School, Poultney Elementary and High School, Wells Village School, Middletown Springs Elementary and students from Ira.
GRCSU School Board Chairman Matthew Branchaud said the search will continue until March 1.
Board Vice-Chairwoman Lisa Miser said the process has been “moving along nicely,” but the three-person search committee, comprised of executive committee members Miser, Branchaud and Board Clerk Clarence Haynes, don’t feel the need to rush things.
Miser said the steady leadership of interim Superintendent Judith Pullinen, along with that of school administrators, has taken the pressure off the committee.
She said while she has seen a “lot of good candidates” so far, she is taking the opportunity to be a “little pickier.”
“We don’t want to do this over again in another two or three years,” she said.
Branchaud said the search committee has widened its scope “countrywide and worldwide.” He said the job has attracted interest from as far away as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates via the educator job posting website SchoolSpring.
Nationally, Branchaud said they are targeting Colorado in particular. With a similar quality of life as Vermont, he said Vermont schools have “historically” had luck attracting people from there.
Branchaud and Miser agree that the ideal candidate should have good leadership skills as well as strong knowledge of Vermont schools and Vermont law.
“I have no doubt by May 1, we will have a candidate to announce,” said Miser.
The new superintendent will replace Pullinen, who has been in the position since July. Pullinen replaced Debra Taylor, who left the post last year to become superintendent of Washington Central Union Unified School District in central Vermont.
